Philadelphia man arrested, charged for sexually abusing 6 children

A Philadelphia man who is already in jail is facing new charges in connection with the sexual assault of six children, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Tyleke Crawford is charged with several counts of rape, assault and corruption of minors.

Tyleke Crawford

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said the alleged victims range from 6 to 17 years old.

Authorities said the assaults happened from 2014 and 2019.

Crawford was arrested last year in connection with two other incidents involving sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

He is being held at Chester County Prison on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 26.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Chester County Detective David Nieves at 610-344-6866.