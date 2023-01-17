Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Gaming Commission Votes on Preliminary Suitability of Untethered Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) completed a string of public meetings where commissioners reviewed applications and heard presentations from applicants for untethered Category 3 sports wagering operator licenses. During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners voted on the preliminary suitability of the six operators that applied for an untethered Category 3 license.
