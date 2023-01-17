Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway
The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
New locations of local pizza chain Pepperoni's open in Heights, Oak Forest
A new location of Pepperoni's, a Houston-based pizza chain also offering wings and salads, opened in December in the Oak Forest area at 1354 W. 43rd St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Pepperoni's) A new location of Pepperoni’s—a Houston-based pizza chain also offering wings and salads—opened in December in the Oak Forest...
The Rice Box to open its doors in Rice Village just in time for Lunar New Year
The Rice Box in Rice Village, located at 5504 Morningside Drive, Houston, is the restaurant's fourth Houston location. (Courtesy The Rice Box) Chinese-American takeout restaurant The Rice Box is set to open its fourth Houston location in Rice Village on Jan. 21 at the cusp of Lunar New Year. The...
Mercer Botanic Gardens reopens visitor center 6 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor Center has reopened to guests after sustaining damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Harris County Precinct 3. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 3) After being damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the newly renovated Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor...
Local speciality retailer Violet K-pop opens new location in Webster
Houston-based retailer Violet K-pop held its grand opening for its new location in Webster on Nov. 19. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Houston-based retailer Violet K-pop held its grand opening for its new location at 575 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, on Nov. 19. The location offers a variety of K-pop and...
Sudor Sauna Studio opens at Regent Square in Montrose
Sudor Sauna Studio, a health and wellness concept centered on the "restorative benefits of a deep sweat," opened Jan. 7 in the Regent Square mixed-use development at 3515 W. Dallas St., Houston. (Courtesy Sudor Sauna Studio) Sudor Sauna Studio, a health and wellness concept centered on the "restorative benefits of...
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
La Michoacana Artesanal now open on FM 1960 in Champion Forest area
La Michoacana Artesanal opened Jan. 11 at 5120 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Courtesy La Michoacana Artesanal) La Michoacana Artesanal opened Jan. 11 at 5120 FM 1960 W., Houston. Locally owned by Tiffany Bocanegra, the business boasts small-batch ice cream sorbet and handcrafted pops made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients, in addition to a variety of other snacks and desserts. 832-991-9671. www.facebook.com/michoacanaartesanal.
Spring Fire Department celebrates 70 years of service
Spring Fire Department operates out of nine stations with a fleet of 46 apparatus and 184 volunteers, part-time and full-time personnel. (Courtesy Spring Fire Department) Spring Fire Department kicked off its 70th anniversary celebration with an open house and blood drive at Spring Fire Station No. 71 on Jan. 14.
Slick City indoor slide park coming to Katy Mills this fall
Mayor Dusty Thiele and City Administrator Byron Hebert broke news about the new action park at the Jan. 19 State of the City address. (Rendering Courtesy Slick City) At the Jan. 19 State of the City address, Katy officials announced Slick City Action Park will come to Katy Mills fall 2023.
Toasted Yolk to crack open doors to Magnolia location in late February, March
The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March, Toasted Yolk Magnolia owner Ben Adams said.
Local restaurateurs open new concept called The Gelato Spot in Webster
Local restaurateurs Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen opened The Gelato Spot in Webster. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Gelato Spot opened at 243 E. NASA Parkway, Webster, on Dec. 10. The business offers sorbets and a variety of gelato flavors ranging from classics, such as vanilla, to banana nutella and cereal milk. The owners Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen also own the neighboring Hyde Park Kitchen + Bar pizzeria and Vietnamese fusion restaurant Nobi Public House. bit.ly/3GDBQFL.
Bitty & Beau's coffee shop now open in Rice Village
A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Bitty & Beau's) A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. The North...
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Freebirds World Burrito opens second Conroe location on Hwy. 242
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off of Hwy 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere," a company news release stated. "This is our first of many restaurant openings this year taking place as we continue to expand in the next few years."
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida
Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
Killen's Barbecue sets grand opening date for new Cypress location
Killen’s Barbecue offers meats by the pound, on plates and on sandwiches. (Courtesy Killen's Barbecue) Officials with Killen’s Barbecue announced in a Jan. 17 Facebook post the eatery will hold a grand opening for its newest location Jan. 20 at 25618 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The barbecue joint serves...
Cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats opens shop in League City
Tiff's Treats, an Austin-based cookie retail and delivery company, opened a new location in League City. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery shop, opened a new location at 201 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 400, League City, on Jan. 16. Tiff’s Treats offers a plethora of different desserts, including brownies, warm cookies and ice cream at the store or for delivery. The shop also offers birthday bundles, drinks and delivery for all kinds of special occasions. 832-850-3550. www.cookiedelivery.com.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
