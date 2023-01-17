ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway

The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
TOMBALL, TX
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
MONTGOMERY, TX
La Michoacana Artesanal now open on FM 1960 in Champion Forest area

La Michoacana Artesanal opened Jan. 11 at 5120 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Courtesy La Michoacana Artesanal) La Michoacana Artesanal opened Jan. 11 at 5120 FM 1960 W., Houston. Locally owned by Tiffany Bocanegra, the business boasts small-batch ice cream sorbet and handcrafted pops made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients, in addition to a variety of other snacks and desserts. 832-991-9671. www.facebook.com/michoacanaartesanal.
HOUSTON, TX
Local restaurateurs open new concept called The Gelato Spot in Webster

Local restaurateurs Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen opened The Gelato Spot in Webster. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Gelato Spot opened at 243 E. NASA Parkway, Webster, on Dec. 10. The business offers sorbets and a variety of gelato flavors ranging from classics, such as vanilla, to banana nutella and cereal milk. The owners Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen also own the neighboring Hyde Park Kitchen + Bar pizzeria and Vietnamese fusion restaurant Nobi Public House. ​​bit.ly/3GDBQFL.
WEBSTER, TX
Freebirds World Burrito opens second Conroe location on Hwy. 242

Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off of Hwy 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere," a company news release stated. "This is our first of many restaurant openings this year taking place as we continue to expand in the next few years."
CONROE, TX
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida

Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
KATY, TX
Cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats opens shop in League City

Tiff's Treats, an Austin-based cookie retail and delivery company, opened a new location in League City. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery shop, opened a new location at 201 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 400, League City, on Jan. 16. Tiff’s Treats offers a plethora of different desserts, including brownies, warm cookies and ice cream at the store or for delivery. The shop also offers birthday bundles, drinks and delivery for all kinds of special occasions. 832-850-3550. www.cookiedelivery.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Houston, TX
