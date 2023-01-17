Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Indoor Track & Field Back at it At SPIRE Midwest Open
Wheeling, W. Va. – Back in December, the Wheeling University Track & Field team started the year strong with their first two indoor meets of the season. They are back this weekend as they start the 2023 portion of their schedule at the 2023 SPIRE Midwest Open, hosted in Geneva, Ohio. The Cardinals had already had several NCAA Provo Marks hit in their first two meets of the Indoor Season and look to continue building on those numbers as they head towards the NCAA DII National Championships in March.
Women’s Basketball Hosts “Battle for Wheeling” on Alumni Weekend
Wheeling, W. Va. – Playoff time is just around the corner and as things are heating up on the court, one of the biggest rivalries in the Ohio Valley is set to come to the Alma Grace McDonough Center. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (10-7, 8-3) get set to host their first edition of "The Battle for Wheeling" Saturday when they host West Liberty with tip-off at 2 PM. It is a battle of two teams tied for third place in the conference as both try to gain an edge here at the end of January.
Calhoun Scores 1,000th as Women’s Basketball Handles Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. - Entering Wednesday night's game against Notre Dame College, senior Wheeling University Women's Basketball player Lauren Calhoun needed just 17 points to reach the 1,000 point mark for her career. She got that and more as she finished with 21 points on the night and helped lead the Cardinals (10-7, 8-3) to an 86-53 victory over the Falcons. Her 1,000th point came with just over four minutes left to play in the first half as she became the 29th player in program history to accomplish the feat.
Korte Continues Tear as Men’s Basketball Falls to Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Wednesday night, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (3-14, 1-10) kicked off a three-game home stand as they took on Notre Dame College. It was another game that came down to the wire for the Cardinals, but in the end they fell 85-81. It was the 10th time this season that the Cardinals have lost a game by five points or less as they continue to battle night in and night out.
