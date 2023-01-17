Wheeling, W. Va. – Playoff time is just around the corner and as things are heating up on the court, one of the biggest rivalries in the Ohio Valley is set to come to the Alma Grace McDonough Center. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (10-7, 8-3) get set to host their first edition of "The Battle for Wheeling" Saturday when they host West Liberty with tip-off at 2 PM. It is a battle of two teams tied for third place in the conference as both try to gain an edge here at the end of January.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO