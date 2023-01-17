Read full article on original website
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
28-year-old man dies after being discovered unresponsive in La Crosse County Jail cell
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, jail staff discovered him unresponsive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Both La Crosse Fire department and TriState Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
WEAU-TV 13
Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't leave. He messaged the woman's family and told them that she'd been in a car accident and was hospitalized in Madison and that doctors wouldn't allow any visitors.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
cwbradio.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
