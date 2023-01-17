ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
PEPIN, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica

(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
UTICA, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI

