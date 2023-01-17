ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Chile's LATAM Airline Sees 2023 Revenue Taking Off, up at Least 15%

(Reuters) -LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, sees double-digit revenue growth this year, according to company guidance published in a statement on Thursday, as many airlines chart a more profitable future amid pent up demand from travelers. The Chile-based airline's revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5...
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now

We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night.   Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
US News and World Report

In China, Doctors Say They Are Discouraged From Citing COVID on Death Certificates

BEIJING (Reuters) - During a busy shift at the height of Beijing's COVID wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write COVID-induced respiratory failure on death certificates. Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease,...
Thrillist

Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera

In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report

Chinese Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken

BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. "China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
kalkinemedia.com

Planned strike forces Portugal's TAP to cancel 1,316 flights

LISBON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Portugal's TAP will cancel 1,316 flights due to a strike planned for the end of January, affecting nearly 160,000 passengers, the state-owned airline said on Thursday. TAP, currently under an EU-approved 3.2-billion-euro bailout plan, said it expected the walkout to cost the company about 48...
ABC News

At Davos, Ukraine's first lady urges support for her nation

DAVOS, Switzerland -- Ukraine’s first lady on Tuesday pressed world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia's invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity. As the anniversary...
US News and World Report

India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus

COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report

Ryanair CEO O'Leary Sees No Sign of Recession

LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain. January blues helped drive holiday bookings, O'Leary told reporters in London, noting that his...

