US News and World Report
Chile's LATAM Airline Sees 2023 Revenue Taking Off, up at Least 15%
(Reuters) -LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, sees double-digit revenue growth this year, according to company guidance published in a statement on Thursday, as many airlines chart a more profitable future amid pent up demand from travelers. The Chile-based airline's revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5...
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Thrillist
Roundtrip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now
We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine. As we've noted, it's a great...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
US News and World Report
In China, Doctors Say They Are Discouraged From Citing COVID on Death Certificates
BEIJING (Reuters) - During a busy shift at the height of Beijing's COVID wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write COVID-induced respiratory failure on death certificates. Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease,...
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
Thrillist
Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera
In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
As China Reopens, Tourists Expected To Flock Back To LA
Pre-pandemic, Chinese tourism to L.A. neared 1.2 million annually. By 2022, it had fallen to about 140,000.
US News and World Report
Chinese Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken
BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. "China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
kalkinemedia.com
Planned strike forces Portugal's TAP to cancel 1,316 flights
LISBON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Portugal's TAP will cancel 1,316 flights due to a strike planned for the end of January, affecting nearly 160,000 passengers, the state-owned airline said on Thursday. TAP, currently under an EU-approved 3.2-billion-euro bailout plan, said it expected the walkout to cost the company about 48...
ABC News
At Davos, Ukraine's first lady urges support for her nation
DAVOS, Switzerland -- Ukraine’s first lady on Tuesday pressed world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia's invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity. As the anniversary...
US News and World Report
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation-pinched British shoppers unexpectedly cut their spending in December, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas shopping boost for the country's flagging retail sector.
US News and World Report
Ryanair CEO O'Leary Sees No Sign of Recession
LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain. January blues helped drive holiday bookings, O'Leary told reporters in London, noting that his...
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.
French Uber drivers to earn more than $8 per ride after union deal
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France's Uber drivers are poised to earn a minimum of 7.65 euros net ($8.25) per ride after a sector-wide deal with unions, setting up a precedent after months of bargaining talks with taxi apps, Uber said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa bids for ITA stake to revive Italy's loss-making airline
ROME/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Wednesday it had offered to buy an minority stake in ITA Airways, betting on reviving the loss-making successor to Italy's Alitalia and expanding its footprint in Europe.
