Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

PETS OF THE WEEK

Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
URBANA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
DAYTON, OH
WKYC

Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog is in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world record holder for the oldest dog now belongs to a Chihuahua mix from Ohio. Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest living dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November 1999. Spike was found abandoned in a parking lot...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Air Force Museum hosting after-hours, adults-only Swing Dance event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Swing the Night Away, presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., will kick off the 2023 After Dark series of after-hours events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Saturday, February 11. This adults-only (21+) event will begin at 5:30 p.m....
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City, state leaders speak out against reckless 'street takeover' events

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- City and state leaders joined forces on Friday to speak out against the reckless driving that has grown in popularity recently. The meeting in Trotwood comes days after a video was widely shared on social media of a "street takeover" or "hooning" incident in downtown Dayton.
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Premier Health announces new Mobile Clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Community Health, a Fidelity Health Care subsidiary, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in Southwest Ohio communities with limited access to health care. “The new...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

WEATHER: Snow Emergency in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation reported numerous accidents on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Brookville Sunday morning. The City of Englewood has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY and is asking all parked vehicles to...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Protest held for woman punched in the face by Butler Township police officer

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A call for justice protestors demanding something be done after video shows a Butler Township Police officer striking Latinka Hancock several times, and it all started over a slice of cheese at the McDonald’s on York Common. “Black people; black women are out here...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

High winds leave under 1K without power in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 916 customers were still without power at 11:25 a.m. on Friday. To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fire guts house on Greenfield’s Lovers Lane

Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a house fire Thursday at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield. Emergency personnel at the scene told AIM Media Midwest that all occupants of the house were able to escape safely.
GREENFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire

ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Local raceway says legalization of sports betting has positive impact on business

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With the game between Cincinnati and Buffalo quickly approaching, local bars and raceways are likely preparing for a busy weekend of sports betting. Dayton 24/7 Now News spoke with Hollywood Gaming about how the legalization of sports betting has impacted them and their business. Sportsbook manager,...
DAYTON, OH

