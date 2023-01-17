Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Springfield's First Female Chief of Police has taken office.Steel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
dayton247now.com
These Kettering Health employees are Hometown Heroes
(WKEF) - A trio of women helping a patient in great need. Adam Aaro shares what the group did that makes them Hometown Heroes.
Cincinnati Animal CARE Offering $9 Adoption Special for Adopters Wearing Bengals Colors This Weekend
The adoption fee special applies to all animals over 6 months old and lasts from now until Sunday, Jan. 22.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York
DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
WKYC
Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog is in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world record holder for the oldest dog now belongs to a Chihuahua mix from Ohio. Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest living dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November 1999. Spike was found abandoned in a parking lot...
dayton247now.com
Air Force Museum hosting after-hours, adults-only Swing Dance event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Swing the Night Away, presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., will kick off the 2023 After Dark series of after-hours events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Saturday, February 11. This adults-only (21+) event will begin at 5:30 p.m....
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
dayton247now.com
'Connect' provides resources to those struggling with mental health or drug addiction
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Haven Behavioral Hospital is teaming up with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to help with the opioid crisis throughout the Dayton area. Their “Connect” event on Friday was to help connect people with resources that they need. The event featured 30 vendors...
dayton247now.com
City, state leaders speak out against reckless 'street takeover' events
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- City and state leaders joined forces on Friday to speak out against the reckless driving that has grown in popularity recently. The meeting in Trotwood comes days after a video was widely shared on social media of a "street takeover" or "hooning" incident in downtown Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Premier Health announces new Mobile Clinic
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Community Health, a Fidelity Health Care subsidiary, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in Southwest Ohio communities with limited access to health care. “The new...
dayton247now.com
WEATHER: Snow Emergency in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation reported numerous accidents on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Brookville Sunday morning. The City of Englewood has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY and is asking all parked vehicles to...
‘Something’s not right;’ sister of missing Butler Co. man speaks out after bodies found in Mexico
A woman wants answers after her brother has been missing since Christmas and investigators found his fiancee’s body and her two family members in Mexico. José Gutiérrez, 36, of Butler County went to Mexico to spend time with his fiancee. Our news partners at WCPO previously reported...
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
dayton247now.com
Protest held for woman punched in the face by Butler Township police officer
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A call for justice protestors demanding something be done after video shows a Butler Township Police officer striking Latinka Hancock several times, and it all started over a slice of cheese at the McDonald’s on York Common. “Black people; black women are out here...
High winds leave under 1K without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 916 customers were still without power at 11:25 a.m. on Friday. To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery […]
Times Gazette
Fire guts house on Greenfield’s Lovers Lane
Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a house fire Thursday at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield. Emergency personnel at the scene told AIM Media Midwest that all occupants of the house were able to escape safely.
5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire
ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
dayton247now.com
Local raceway says legalization of sports betting has positive impact on business
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With the game between Cincinnati and Buffalo quickly approaching, local bars and raceways are likely preparing for a busy weekend of sports betting. Dayton 24/7 Now News spoke with Hollywood Gaming about how the legalization of sports betting has impacted them and their business. Sportsbook manager,...
