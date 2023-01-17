Read full article on original website
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Field Workshop: Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter room
GREENDALE, Wis. - Field Workshop has created Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter rooms. Be prepared to get messy!. Splatter Room guests are provided with protective gear, a canvas, and splatter tools. Make a mess on a canvas, a shirt, a hat, walls, or friends!
High School Hot Shot - Ava Matz
This Pewaukee senior is a state champion in one sport and state runner-up in another. But it is Ava Matz's love for a special card game that has her scoring touchdowns as this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
Mocktails in Milwaukee
Participating in Dry January or choosing to take a break from alcohol doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a fun drink when you're out. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee with where to find the thirst-quenching mocktails in Milwaukee.
Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam
MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
Milwaukee Wave crashes over the Florida Tropics
MILWAUKEE - In back-to-back games, the seven-time champion Milwaukee Wave faced the Florida Tropics. In their last meeting, Sunday in Florida, the Wave washed out the Tropics 6-4 and intended to extend their winning streak Friday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Possession was evenly split down the middle between the...
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. According to a UWM police alert, the victims...
Milwaukee girl shot, wounded near 35th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
Pewaukee senior's love for sports, UNO on full display
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - This Pewaukee senior is a state champion in one sport and state runner-up in another. But it is Ava Matz's love for a special card game that has her scoring touchdowns as this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. A three-sport athlete in basketball, softball, and football,...
Milwaukee man fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 44, died at the scene of a shooting near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
Milwaukee $150M structural budget deficit, study explores solutions
Milwaukee police, fire, public works and even libraries are in danger due to a lack of money. The Greater Milwaukee Committee is paying to study the city's budget and possible revenue fixes.
Dodge County OWI crash, power lines down on Highway 151
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested for OWI after a crash Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 151 in Dodge County. The sheriff said it happened around 2 p.m. and involved only one vehicle on Highway 151 north of E. Salem Road. Power lines were damaged...
Milwaukee Wave falls to Kansas City Comets 4-10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Milwaukee Wave lost against division rivals, the Kansas City Comets, Saturday night, Jan. 21, at Cable Dahmer Arena. "We made some changes to our lineup after last night's game," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We've got some talented young guys that earned an opportunity to play, and they had a great first half."
Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
Racine 'Cops 'n Cuts,' free haircuts for 60 kids
RACINE, Wis. - Dozens of kids in Racine are looking extra sharp thanks, in part, to the Racine Police Department. A free haircut event called "Cops 'n Cuts" was held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Anthony Lane Cop House. Students from Racine Unified School District were offered the opportunity to...
