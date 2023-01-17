Gay or straight whom someone loves is not my concern. If the family is good,kind, respectful and loving to others I for one could care less. I’m not homophobic their choice is there’s if it work for them I’m ok with it too. Our country has much more to be concerned about than this issue.
The gay MSNBC host has no need to challenge anyone. Obviously he’s not comfortable in his own skin and just because someone does not think the same way you do, doesn’t mean you show your insecurity at being gay. Just because you’re an effeminate gay guy doesn’t mean others need to embrace your femininity.
It appears to me that the person who believes and preaches that anyone who is not like himself is an imperfect flawed human being is not a Christian pastor at all.It appears that he doesn’t understand that the Old and New Testament, the Torah and the rules of the Koran all teach the same thing, Love and Serve.None of them teach HATE.
