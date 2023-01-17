Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit
Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Dan Enos contract details revealed
The University of Arkansas, with assistance from The Razorback Foundation, has officially agreed to terms with its new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Dan Enos. The two parties agreed on a three-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million in 2023 with a $75,000 increase each of the following two years. Below are the full details of the contract, which will be in effect until February 28, 2026.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
Oregon trying to hold off USC to secure its fifth straight top recruiting class in the Pac-12
As the final weekends of the 2023 recruiting season play out, the Oregon Ducks are trying to hold on to the Pac-12's best recruiting class for an Oregon record fifth straight.
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Recruiting Scoop - Pringle commitment is a big one
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including more on the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle and more.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0