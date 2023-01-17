Flight lands at Florida airport due to bird in engine on 14th anniversary of Miracle on the Hudson

Read full article on original website
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
Plane makes emergency landing in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble in the sky after a plane had to make an emergency landing next to a roadway shortly after takeoff. It happened at around 2 p.m., Wednesday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene where a pilot and a student pilot had to land the aircraft on U.S. 27, near Mile Marker 39.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
To catch a predator: Boy, 12, reels in great white shark
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Talk about a catch.A 12-year-old boy who was visiting from New England and was out fishing Tuesday morning was hoping to catch something but he likely didn't expect to pull in a great white shark.The boy and his mother, vising from Massachusetts, were in a small charter fishing boat about one mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale when the boy put tuna on his fishing hook.A little bit later, the boy felt a tug on the line and ended up wrestling with the shark for about 45 minutes before he was able to pull it in...
WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark Off Florida Coast
The boy's mother said they had to hold onto him so he wouldn't go overboard.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
Water Pipe Damaged at Las Olas Marina Project Construction Site
The City of Fort Lauderdale is working closely with the Suntex Marinas team in response to an incident that occurred at the Las Olas Marina project site earlier today. While utility work was underway at the site, construction crews damaged a water pipe. The City’s Public Works Department shut off...
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
Delray Beach Market to Close and Reopen After Renovations
Florida’s largest food hall is getting an update and will reopen this summer
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
