ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

UPDATE: Milpitas officials ban natural gas in new buildings

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

Milpitas is the latest Silicon Valley city to ban natural gas in all new buildings, disregarding attempts from a local energy company to score an exemption.

The Milpitas City Council approved two policies Tuesday to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Councilmembers unanimously approved a policy requiring more electric vehicle charging stations around the city, but were split 3-2 on a plan to impose an all-electric mandate on new construction for homes and commercial spaces. Mayor Carmen Montano and Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua voted against dropping a requirement for future renovations of existing buildings to retrofit from natural gas to electric.

Only renovation projects that replace or add to more than 50% of the building fall under the proposed policy, city officials said. But Councilmember Anthony Phan said he worries about the affect it might have on housing costs—especially for multi-family homes.

“The extra cost is going to come from somewhere,” Phan said. “It’s going to be passed on to the tenants.”

Some elected officials also had concerns about potential impacts the natural gas ban will have on the regional power grid and cost of construction. PG&E officials said the new requirement won’t affect the grid. According to the city’s analysis, building an all-electric home costs roughly $6,000 less than constructing a mixed-fuel home, with most of the savings stemming from not having to install gas infrastructure.

The climate-focused policies passed as San Jose-based Bloom Energy tried to angle for an exemption. Bloom Energy launched a similar campaign to protect the use of its technology in 2020 when San Jose was considering a similar policy. Under the leadership of a previous vice president, Carl Guardino, an ally to former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the company successfully wrote an exemption benefitting its technology.

Related Stories

February 2, 2022

San Jose mayor’s ally wrote gas exemption to his benefit

April 15, 2021

How San Jose mayor’s ally helped Bloom Energy skirt a natural gas ban

December 1, 2020

San Jose bans natural gas in new commercial buildings

According to a letter sent to Milpitas last December, company representatives asked the city to continue allowing gas pipelines around new buildings—effectively enabling the use of the company’s fuel cell microgrids. The policy would create “a de-facto monopoly for backup diesel generators,” the company said.

Don Campbell, a vice president of Bloom Energy, told San José Spotlight the company’s technology could address both immediate needs and future climate goals.

“Our microgrids help our customers with critical energy resilience and we are active in advancing renewable fuel solutions,” he said before the meeting. “We support well-crafted building electrification initiatives that avoid unintended consequences like increased diesel generator use and lower reliability for California communities.”

In a response to Bloom Energy’s letter, Milpitas Building Official Bill Tott said the company’s proposal runs counter to the state’s direction to reduce gas infrastructure usage. Tott also said Bloom Energy’s fuel cells are impractical and expensive, and the city could use solar energy-supplied batteries as an alternative to diesel generators.

The company’s fuel cells, which require gas lines to operate, run nonstop. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, they produce approximately quadruple the amount of greenhouse gas emissions as those produced by the renewable electricity from PG&E and the occasional use of a diesel backup generator during power outages.

“The amendment requested by Bloom Energy would have had much more dire consequences than the (change) that was made,” Linda Hutchins-Knowles, a volunteer with Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley and a senior manager at Acterra, told San José Spotlight. Mothers Out Front and Acterra, both environmental justice groups, opposed an exemption for the company.

More than a dozen residents and environmental advocates urged the council to approve the policies without any exemptions.

“Milpitas is a forward-looking city,” resident Lilian Koenig said. “All these individuals are calling in (and) asking you to look at climate change. Milpitas should look at how to save your environment for the future generations.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post UPDATE: Milpitas officials ban natural gas in new buildings appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Will Your Water Bill Decrease Due to Recent Rain?

All of the recent rain has people wondering if their water bill will start to go down. John Tang, a vice president of the San Jose Water company, said he understands why the public would expect water rates to go down, especially since the company raised rates recently with the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission. But he pointed out that San Jose Water is a retailer subject to rising taxes and the cost of service from its wholesale supplier: the water district.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose closes dozens of parks after storms

A historic amount of rain over a three-week period has closed 27 parks and trails throughout San Jose, and it’s unclear when they will reopen. Since Dec. 1, San Jose has received anywhere from 7.5 inches of rain in its downtown core to 16 inches near Almaden Lake, according to the National Weather Service. Rain coupled with... The post San Jose closes dozens of parks after storms appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy