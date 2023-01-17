ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

13abc.com

Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron swimmers, parents speak out against coach, facility

HURON – Students and parents of the Huron Tigers swim team spoke out against their coach and the pool facility at last Monday’s Huron Board of Education meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, seven student-athletes or parents shared their concerns about the swim program. All...
HURON, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
hometownstations.com

Author and former Fostoria police officer talks to Bluffton University students about having courage in difficult times

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Author and former police officer gave Bluffton University students advice on how to act when things get tough. Clayton Moore was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum. Moore talked about his struggle and victory over racial discrimination as the first black police officer in Fostoria, Ohio, and how we deal with adversity in our lives. His talk was entitled "Why Me?" and he says people need to realize that it is not about you when things are tough, it's about the people that are around you.
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their non-emergency phone lines are down as well. 911 lines are still working in Ottawa County. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Beloved Kroger Bagger Prepares For Retirement

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With his ever-present smile and friendly demeanor, it’s no wonder that Waterville Kroger customers often ask for Steve Franklin to bag their groceries. “Everyone knows Steve, and they ask for him,” said Lynde Selders, who as front-end department manager works with...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been suspended following allegations of misconduct. According to the City of Fremont, Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave since Nov. 30, 2022. The City says an administrative meeting with Safety Director Ken...
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Landlords in Maumee could soon see several new regulations regarding their rental properties. Some are none too happy about it. New rules are circulating through the Maumee City Council, and some are surprised to learn what’s in them. Maumee Mayor Rich Carr told 13abc as...
MAUMEE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH

