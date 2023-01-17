Read full article on original website
RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
MARTIN ST. LOUIS CONFIRMS JOEL ARMIA WAS INJURED ON DIRTY PLAY BY FORMER TEAMMATE
During Sunday's game against the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was hurt on a pretty dirty play by Jacob Trouba, his former teammate with the Winnipeg Jets. Armia had the puck at his own blue line when Trouba comes in and thrusts his elbow towards the hip...
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
TOP PROSPECT'S DRAFT STOCK REPORTEDLY FALLING FOR THESE TWO REASONS
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is projected to be one for the ages, loaded with top-end talent with great depth. Teams are projecting this year's class to be so strong, that this year's 2nd round picks reportedly hold more value than next summer's 1st rounders. While Connor Bedard has today's...
Penguins v Senators, Game 44: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-6) averted one disaster on Monday night but are far from safe with just four wins in their last 12 games. The Penguins lead the rebuilding Ottawa Senators (19-21-3) by nine points for a wild-card spot. The teams will square up at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday night.
PAUL MAURICE RIPS OFFICIATING FOLLOWING FLORIDA'S LOSS TO TORONTO; INDICATES REF BIASED AGAINST HIM
Paul Maurice, head coach of the Florida Panthers, was not a happy man following his team's 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night. Maurice believes his team played well, but fell victim to bad officiating. While he pointed to a few examples, this call on Radko Gudas really got under his skin.
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
DARNELL NURSE DROPS THE MITTS WITH COREY PERRY
Thursday night must have been fight night in the NHL, as there were several fights on the 13-game slate. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse dropped 'em with Lightning forward Corey Perry, which made for a solid tilt:. Perry is known for being an agitator and this time bit off more...
MATTHEW TKACHUK RESPONDS TO MATHESON'S DIRTY HIT ON ERIC STAAL
Thursday's tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers devolved into madness rather quickly, and it started with this play from Mike Matheson:. Matheson didn't receive any penalty for that hit but probably should have. That was textbook interference, Eric Staal went to the locker room and never returned.
CANUCKS & BRUINS IN SERIOUS TALKS ABOUT HORVAT DEAL
While there is still some work to be done, the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins are in serious talks about a trade featured around pending unrestricted free agent Bo Horvat, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Horvat, 27, is a hot commodity on the trade market right now...
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
SHARKS ASSISTANT COACH RETURNS W/ STITCHES AFTER TAKING STRAY PUCK THE FACE
In case anyone needed further proof of hockey players' general toughness... San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky was struck by a deflected puck on Wednesday night and was left leaking badly. Like any hockey player would, he got stitched back up and was back in the game in no...
Panthers’ Maurice Blasts Officiating After Loss to Leafs
Florida Panthers head coach, Paul Maurice, didn’t hold back when asked about the officiating last night. Maurice Heated After Panthers Lose in Lop-sided Officiated Game. After Maurice’s Panthers gave up a two-goal lead in the third and lost in overtime, the veteran bench boss didn’t mince words over the “favoritism” he felt the refs showed the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
WATCH - VANCOUVER CANUCKS PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE GINO ODJICK
The Vancouver Canucks paid homage to the late Gino Odjick on Wednesday night, and at a time when they can't seem to get anything right, they hit this one out of the park. The team donned Odjick's iconic #29 with the classic 'skate' jerseys along with a touching video tribute:
