Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out, Nets fall to lowly Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Nets were already missing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, but it was an ill-timed foul by Ben Simmons that did them in as they lost 106-98 to a sad Spurs team before a crowd of 13,532 at AT&T Center. And it was a third-quarter dry spell with Simmons on the bench that proved too much to handle. Keldon Johnson poured in a career-high 36 points to light up the Nets (27-16). But with Durant out with a sprained right MCL and Irving a late scratch with a sore right calf, the Nets predictably suffered...
Josh Allen among QBs set to shine in Divisional Round: See top prop plays, DFS values

The NFL Divisional Round has arrived, and all four matchups appear to be exciting with several high-powered offenses set to take the field. Last week’s Super Wild Card Weekend produced lots of offensive production, and we’re riding with that trend as far as this week’s top player prop picks being mainly overs, as none of the four games are expected to be affected by weather.
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died

Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics already are the best team in the NBA, but they can still improve?. Boston has shown this season that it has one of, if not the best roster in all of the NBA. When healthy, the Celtics' starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams may be the best in all of basketball. Plus, with the luxury of having the likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Grant Williams coming off the bench, Boston has one of the strongest second units in all of basketball.
