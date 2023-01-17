Read full article on original website
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López
Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Hall of Very Good: Ranking the MLB Players Likely to Get Bounced off 2023 HOF Ballot
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed on Tuesday, and while the focus this year has largely been on whether holdovers Todd Helton, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner can finally get over the hump, there are 25 other players on the ballot. From that...
Diamondbacks Name Ronnie Gajownik 1st Female Manager in High-A Minors
Ronnie Gajownik will be the first female manager at the High-A level for the Hillsboro Hops. The Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate, announced Gajownik's hiring for the 2023 season on Friday:. "I know that if my dad took me out of school on a Wednesday and we went to...
Report: Giants' Team Hotel Has Water Restored After Pipe Burst Ahead of Eagles Game
The New York Giants found themselves without water for a brief period at their team hotel Saturday morning. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, busted pipes at the Giants' hotel in Center City forced the water to be turned off and they were unable to use the showers. Pat Leonard of the...
Browns Rumors: Bill Callahan Turns Down Jets OC Interview, Signs Contract Extension
Bill Callahan is remaining with the Cleveland Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the New York Jets asked to interview the Browns' offensive line coach for their vacant offensive coordinator role, but Callahan instead decided to remain in Cleveland and sign a contract extension with the AFC North team.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Has Drawn Interest from Heat amid Lakers, Bucks Buzz
As the New York Knicks explore deals involving Cam Reddish, the Miami Heat have expressed interest in the 23-year-old forward. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Heat are among the teams that have called the Knicks about Reddish's availability dating back to last year's trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported...
