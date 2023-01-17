Read full article on original website
WCVB
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
The Landmark
Holden rallies to support PreK teacher
HOLDEN — The community rallying around her and her family in a monumental way following a breast cancer diagnosis completely changed one town resident’s mind about moving out of Holden. PreK teacher Kelly Lane found out she had invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer, on Oct.
Andover Townsman
All those years ago
100 Years Ago—January 19, 1923 Andover’s health record for 1922 judged from the record of the Town Clerk is a fairly clean one. Nearly 40 percent of those who died had passed the age of seventy and there has been a decided decrease in infant mortality. Diseases of the heart have proved most fatal.
Shea family tradition: Two brothers and a cousin continue a law enforcement legacy in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — It’s a family affair for the Belmont Police Department after Chief James MacIsaac announced their three new officers, Connor Shea, Michael Shea, and Ryan Shea. After an extensive 21-week academy program the Shea men graduated with the 1st Recruit Officer Class of the Lynnfield Regional...
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Arlington police charge Boston man for yet another home improvement scam
This is the second time this week that Arlington police have arrested someone for a home improvement scam. For the second time this week, Arlington police charged a man for scamming a resident using a common home improvement scheme. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with larceny by false...
WCVB
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
scituation.net
Problems with SHS Bathroom Facilities Need to be Addressed
Scituate High School—a place where students come to learn, create, and feel a sense of community. In almost every aspect of the high school experience, students’ needs are being met. However, when it comes to the functionality and cleanliness of the SHS bathrooms, students are desperate for an upgrade.
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Watertown News
Group that Sends Care Packages to Military Personnel May be Grounded by Change in Mail Rules
For 20 years, Operation American Soldier has been sending out a piece of home to men and women serving in the U.S. Military overseas from Watertown, but the pipeline of care packages appears to be coming to a sudden halt with a change in rules for shipping packages to military bases.
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
