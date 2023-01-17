ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
ARLINGTON, MA
The Landmark

Holden rallies to support PreK teacher

HOLDEN — The community rallying around her and her family in a monumental way following a breast cancer diagnosis completely changed one town resident’s mind about moving out of Holden. PreK teacher Kelly Lane found out she had invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer, on Oct.
HOLDEN, MA
Andover Townsman

All those years ago

100 Years Ago—January 19, 1923 Andover’s health record for 1922 judged from the record of the Town Clerk is a fairly clean one. Nearly 40 percent of those who died had passed the age of seventy and there has been a decided decrease in infant mortality. Diseases of the heart have proved most fatal.
ANDOVER, MA
newsnationnow.com

Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report

(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
scituation.net

Problems with SHS Bathroom Facilities Need to be Addressed

Scituate High School—a place where students come to learn, create, and feel a sense of community. In almost every aspect of the high school experience, students’ needs are being met. However, when it comes to the functionality and cleanliness of the SHS bathrooms, students are desperate for an upgrade.
SCITUATE, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA

