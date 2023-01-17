They Are Wearing: Milan Men’s Fall 2023

Related
Paul Smith Men’s Fall 2023
Paul Smith cast his mind back to the early part of his career with a collection that was rich in pattern, texture and fabrics that he hasn’t used for a while, namely velveteen. He worked the lighter, finer velvet into cool, patch-pocket jackets, trousers and luscious puffers with vents...
Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023
After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2023
Tired of the constant noise, Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection was a commentary on authenticity and imitation in which he played with distressed thrift-store tropes and inventively turned them on their heads. In a former furniture store just down the street from the Arc de Triomphe, disguised as one of...
Facetasm Men’s Fall 2023
For his return to Paris, Hiromichi Ochiai was in an upbeat mood and it showed; last season, the collection made it to Europe, but not the designer himself. His bright color palette and nostalgic references to childhood fantasies were sweet and refreshing, but there was nothing naïve about the technical prowess he demonstrated on the runway.
Hermès Men’s Fall 2023
Véronique Nichanian was in a nostalgic — and generous — mood, reworking wardrobe classics with comfort, warmth and practicality top of mind. She said it was a collection about men who are going places. “It’s about long lines, long legs, men striding forward. This man knows where he’s going and he feels optimistic,” said Nichanian, adding that the designs were inspired, in part, by the modernity of the show’s backdrop.
Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop
Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsBeyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men,...
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Yohji Yamamoto Men’s Fall 2023
Yohji Yamamoto was in a dreamy mood, thinking about travelers and exiles as he meandered between centuries, and continents, for this dreamy collection that was filled with all his signature roomy shapes and deconstructed silhouettes. Yamamoto said he was thinking about “Mitteleuropa,” Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and all...
Ziggy Chen Men’s Fall 2023
As the saying goes, the past is never really past, especially in the hands of someone like veteran designer Ziggy Chen. For fall, the Shanghai-based designer named the Song dynasty as an ongoing inspiration. “Books and paintings have this changed color,” the designer said through a translator, describing how he’d...
Inside Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet
Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...
Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere
Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance...
Dries Van Noten Men’s Fall 2023
Dries Van Noten returned to another parking garage for his fall men’s show, and on each level guests encountered a shopping cart full of chilled Stella Artois and an experimental electronic musician producing fizzing, burbling or buzzing noises. Once up all the ramps, and then a couple of flights...
Bode RTW Fall 2023
The story behind Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s fall collection sounds like a spin-off of the documentary “Grey Gardens”: In 1976, a college student went to work for a 90-year-old lady called Ms. Long, who lived on a seaside estate and dressed in antique gowns to eat dinner alone at her formal dining table.
Namesake RTW Fall 2023
Namesake creative director Steve Hsieh mines mental heath struggles each season in ways others might want to keep under wraps. Instead, the Taiwanese-American puts them front and center — this season in a three-pronged sculpture set center stage. It was cloaked in black as guests entered the room; the opening models dramatically tore down the cover.
Georges Wendell RTW Fall 2023
We’re not in Emily’s Paris anymore. For his third collection under the latest Georges Wendell incarnation, designer Pierre Kaczmarek wanted to take us to the seedier side of the city. He set his presentation at Le Zèbre cabaret in the gritty Belleville, all red velvet curtains, cheap drinks and low lighting. He set the scene with dancers taking to the stage, and had the models mix with guests as an elaborate piece of performance art.
Doublet RTW Fall 2023
The invitation to Doublet’s fall show featured a brightly colored event ticket proclaimed to be a “ticket to escape.”. But designer Masayuki Ino staged his latest collection outdoors, where it proved challenging to escape the cold snap in Paris. Even the cast members meant to prance around and chase each other playfully looked like they kept moving to keep warm.
Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show
Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble. In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023 Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear...
Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback
Madison Avenue has turned a corner. Though the former Barneys New York flagship site remains vacant and empty storefronts still pockmark the avenue, the optics are changing. The latest report from the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District paints a picture of renewal, listing several newcomers to the avenue in the past year, more on their way, and a swirl of renovations, expansions and relocations by luxury brands and retailers already present.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party According to the report, there were 29 shop openings along...
Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes To our...
