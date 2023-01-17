Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
WJHG-TV
Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County bans smoking in all public parks and beaches
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed a no smoking ban that will prohibit smoking and vaping within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June 24, 2022, which...
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
Progress made in the quest to reopen the old East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old pass may soon become new again. Bay County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to proceed with plans to reopen the East Pass after it closed up many years ago. For years, many locals have been pushing the county to reopen the old East Pass into St. Andrews Bay. “I’ve […]
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
wuwf.org
‘It sounds like the ship is screaming’: Okaloosa sinks large vessel to join artificial reef system
On Sunday, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team deployed and sank the MANTA, a 180-foot-long research vessel, 16 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Built in 1976 for oil exploration, the MANTA joins hundreds of sunken boats, barges, and other objects as part of Okaloosa County’s artificial reef system.
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
More road resurfacing coming to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
WJHG-TV
Bay District School Graduation Rates
Warm and humid weather will continue this week in NWFL. NewsChannel 7's Jamilka Gibson has more on what they discussed.
WJHG-TV
DUI Manslaughter Arrest
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
