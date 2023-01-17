ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County bans smoking in all public parks and beaches

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed a no smoking ban that will prohibit smoking and vaping within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June 24, 2022, which...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Progress made in the quest to reopen the old East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old pass may soon become new again. Bay County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to proceed with plans to reopen the East Pass after it closed up many years ago. For years, many locals have been pushing the county to reopen the old East Pass into St. Andrews Bay. “I’ve […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

More road resurfacing coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

DUI Manslaughter Arrest

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Shooting at Chipley Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
CHIPLEY, FL

