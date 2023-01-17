ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chireno, TX

KTRE

Panola College board approves construction of new energy technology building

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola College Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new multi-million-dollar energy building at their Tuesday night meeting. The new facility will play host to some of the college’s most popular programs, which are currently offered in a rather inconspicuous building with limited space.
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

Cherokee County Chase

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested. According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
DIBOLL, TX
KTRE

Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night. SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Bearkats chop down SFA 76-71 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Bearkats rallied from eight down to knock off Stephen F. Austin 76-71 in an instant classic at Johnson Coliseum on Thursday night. The Lumberjacks (13-7, 5-2 WAC) went up 48-40 with 17 minutes left on the game. Sam Houston (14-5, 4-3) started chipping away at the...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

