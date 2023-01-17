NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks would play host to a struggling Lady Apache team from Utah Thursday night. SFA would have a slow start when star shooter Tyler McCliment-Call would get some good looks come up short, but it did not take long for her shots to begin to fall especially with two back to back threes to put the Ladies up early.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO