ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight

*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
ALABAMA STATE
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday

A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
KENTUCKY STATE
92.9 WTUG

Gusty Winds: Wind Advisory Issued for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 pm. This advisory covers the following counties: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday

Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Another Wind Advisory for The Tennessee Valley

Winds will be picking up today across the Tennesee Valley. Winds will be out of the west today at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 at times. Because of these gusty conditions, a wind advisory has been issued for the following counties in Alabama: Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and Dekalb. In Tennessee: Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, and Franklin counties are included in the wind advisory.
TENNESSEE STATE
alabamawx.com

Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
woay.com

Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
BECKLEY, WV
WRBL News 3

Staying prepared before tornadoes strike

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
GEORGIA STATE
waldronnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
92.9 WTUG

Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
ALABAMA STATE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy