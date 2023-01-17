Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO