Read full article on original website
Related
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
WAAY-TV
Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight
*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
Gusty Winds: Wind Advisory Issued for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 pm. This advisory covers the following counties: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up...
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday
Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
WAAY-TV
Rain tapering off this morning, another round of storms Wednesday night
Take it slow on your morning drive. Roads are wet as rain continues to move out of North Alabama. Lingering showers taper off by midday, setting the stage for a dry and very warm afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 60s. The break in the rain will be rather brief....
WHNT-TV
Another Wind Advisory for The Tennessee Valley
Winds will be picking up today across the Tennesee Valley. Winds will be out of the west today at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 at times. Because of these gusty conditions, a wind advisory has been issued for the following counties in Alabama: Madison, Limestone, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and Dekalb. In Tennessee: Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, and Franklin counties are included in the wind advisory.
alabamawx.com
Showers Tomorrow; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Showers linger across parts of Central Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has become partly sunny over the northern counties. Temperatures are generally in the 67-72 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on January 17 is 54. The sky will be mostly cloudy across the state tonight with lows mostly in the 50s.
woay.com
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
Staying prepared before tornadoes strike
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
waldronnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
WTOK-TV
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
Comments / 0