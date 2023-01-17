Read full article on original website
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire
Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Washington State Patrol Trooper Injured in Sunnyside Crash
Thursday morning a Washington State Trooper was injured when his vehicle was struck while on the side on the road. The State Trooper was parked on the right hand side of Interstate 82 at Milepost 66 when another vehicle hit the State Trooper's vehicle from behind. The State Trooper was...
13-Year-Old is The Suspect in Warden School Threat, Say Officials
Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
Coffee Tastes Like Home at These Mom & Pop Coffee Shops in Tri-Cities
Coffee is a part of everyday life in Washington. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are a ton of coffee shops and booths in the Tri-Cities. But which one should be your daily?. Personally, I like to keep my dollars in town and support local (small if...
Walla Walla Residents Get ‘Refund’ From School District Bond
Walla Walla residents will be seeing some lower tax rates for a bit, thanks to a 'refund' from the school district's 2018 bond. The bond oversight committee is pictured here. $320K will be given back in the form of reduced tax rates. WWSD Communications Director Mark Higgins released information Friday...
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
