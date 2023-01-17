Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, Hawai’i’s most iconic retreat reopening on the historic Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawai’i in Summer 2023, is pleased to introduce several members of its executive committee. Appointed to support the pre-opening efforts of this highly anticipated destination is Valerie Ozaki as Director of Talent & Culture, Nattha Chutinthranond as Director of Finance Business Partner, and Daniel Kimura as Director of Engineering. Together Valerie, Nattha, and Daniel will be responsible for readying the resort for its debut across their key functions and leading their respective departments throughout opening year and beyond.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO