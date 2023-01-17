Read full article on original website
Hotel Interactive Network
Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, Introduces Key Members of Executive Team
Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, Hawai’i’s most iconic retreat reopening on the historic Kohala Coast of the Big Island of Hawai’i in Summer 2023, is pleased to introduce several members of its executive committee. Appointed to support the pre-opening efforts of this highly anticipated destination is Valerie Ozaki as Director of Talent & Culture, Nattha Chutinthranond as Director of Finance Business Partner, and Daniel Kimura as Director of Engineering. Together Valerie, Nattha, and Daniel will be responsible for readying the resort for its debut across their key functions and leading their respective departments throughout opening year and beyond.
Hotel Interactive Network
Pizzeria Uno Experienced a Record Year of Franchise Signings in 2022
Pizzeria Uno, the iconic pizzeria franchise and inventor of Chicago Deep Dish Pizza, has recorded a significant amount of franchise signings and openings in 2022. Following over a decade with no domestic franchise additions, Pizzeria Uno has exploded with 5 new franchise location openings in 2022 with many more in the pipeline going into 2023. This expansion and growth has been ignited by the legendary pizzeria leveraging its heritage and franchise infrastructure to help hotel owners and operators achieve more profits with their full-service restaurants.
