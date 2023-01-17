Grab your ice scraper and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Thursday morning. The active weather from Wednesday and Wednesday night is now tracking to our southeast as the wet system that brought our rain and snow is centered south of the Bay Area and tracking east. High pressure to our north and west is building into northern California and that will drive clear skies, dry conditions, chilly overnight low temperatures and around to below average daytime high temperatures through your extended forecast. Fog and frost have both developed across northern California early Thursday in the wake of the wet system tracking away to our southeast. Visibility issues from the fog and frozen windshields will likely be the biggest impacts you face as you get ready to take on the day. The biggest impacts to visibility are in Butte and Glenn County areas to the south. Chico has been one of the areas hit worst by the fog to start your day. Frost is going to be a widespread issue for all of our region to start the day with the exception of Oroville where temperatures have locally stayed a little warmer overnight. Valley areas are mostly starting out in the 30's Thursday morning but Oroville has stayed in the 40's due to northeast winds out of the Feather River Canyon. Foothill areas are starting out in the 20's to 30's and our mountain zones are ranging from the single digits to low 30's early Thursday. Winds will be out of the north from 10 to 20mph range, and gusts up to around 30mph will be possible today. Those north winds should help to mix out the bigger fog impacts by early to mid morning. We'll have sunny skies over our entire region this afternoon and high temperatures will end up a bit warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the low to mid 50's, foothill areas will end up in the mid 30's to upper 40's, and our mountain zones will range from the lower 30's to mid 40's Thursday afternoon. The clear skies will help temperatures to drop rapidly Thursday night into early Friday morning.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO