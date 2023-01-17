Read full article on original website
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
svvoice.com
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
KQED
‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains
When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly mornings and plenty of sunshine ahead
Grab your ice scraper and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Thursday morning. The active weather from Wednesday and Wednesday night is now tracking to our southeast as the wet system that brought our rain and snow is centered south of the Bay Area and tracking east. High pressure to our north and west is building into northern California and that will drive clear skies, dry conditions, chilly overnight low temperatures and around to below average daytime high temperatures through your extended forecast. Fog and frost have both developed across northern California early Thursday in the wake of the wet system tracking away to our southeast. Visibility issues from the fog and frozen windshields will likely be the biggest impacts you face as you get ready to take on the day. The biggest impacts to visibility are in Butte and Glenn County areas to the south. Chico has been one of the areas hit worst by the fog to start your day. Frost is going to be a widespread issue for all of our region to start the day with the exception of Oroville where temperatures have locally stayed a little warmer overnight. Valley areas are mostly starting out in the 30's Thursday morning but Oroville has stayed in the 40's due to northeast winds out of the Feather River Canyon. Foothill areas are starting out in the 20's to 30's and our mountain zones are ranging from the single digits to low 30's early Thursday. Winds will be out of the north from 10 to 20mph range, and gusts up to around 30mph will be possible today. Those north winds should help to mix out the bigger fog impacts by early to mid morning. We'll have sunny skies over our entire region this afternoon and high temperatures will end up a bit warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the low to mid 50's, foothill areas will end up in the mid 30's to upper 40's, and our mountain zones will range from the lower 30's to mid 40's Thursday afternoon. The clear skies will help temperatures to drop rapidly Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
NBC Bay Area
Aftershocks Follow 3.5M Earthquake South of Gilroy: USGS
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor initially was reported as a 3.8 magnitude. The quake hit at 9:15 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Gilroy and about 2.5 miles south of San Juan Bautista , the USGS said.
Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families
When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Photos show Bay Area's Mount Hamilton covered in snow
It's unlikely to last long, though.
After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage
REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole. Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
