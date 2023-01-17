Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
NBA
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) to miss game vs. Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
NBA
Deni Avdija's undeniable defensive impact
With NBA offenses performing at a historic rate and individual offensive skills higher than ever, it’s crucial that teams have a versatile perimeter they can rely on. In his third season out of Israel, Deni Avdija has turned himself into that guy for the Wizards. When it comes to...
NBA
Recap: Dominant start launches Wizards to 116-105 win over Knicks
The Wizards walked into Madison Square Garden needing a win to get things back on track, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), they did just that. In Bradley Beal's return to the court, the Wizards took down the Knicks 116-105.
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma donates $1 million to hometown YMCA
Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma has had a busy season on the court, but his off-the-court contributions have been equally as impressive. On Wednesday, Kuzma joined "Good Morning America" to discuss his career growth, fashion, and his path to the NBA. While on the show, Kuzma made a surprise announcement that he is donating $1 million to the YMCA in his hometown Flint, Michigan.
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA
Trip to Paris represents chance to expose young Detroit Pistons to cultural experience
PARIS – French Emperor Napoleon III, the last monarch of France, ordered the construction of a new opera house in 1861. Fourteen years later – after the fall of the French Empire in 1870 – the Palais Garnier opened. The gorgeous building has become one of the...
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Alex English to become Nuggets' all-time assists leader
Already the Denver Nuggets all-time leading rebounder, Nikola Jokic passed Hall of Famer Alex English to become the franchise leader in assists on Wednesday night in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic recorded his 3,680th career assist in the third quarter on an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Nuggets
To stop a five-game skid, the Indiana Pacers will need to beat the No. 1 team in the Western Conference at their place. The Pacers (23-23) can avenge an early-season loss to the Denver Nuggets (32-13) at Ball Arena on Friday night in The Mile High City. Both teams are...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 20
After that slow slate on Thursday, we’re back to normal here. We have eight games making up this Friday card, which is the perfect amount for DFS. That means we have plenty of players to pick from, and there are not too many to be overwhelmed with. Injury Report.
