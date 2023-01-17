Read full article on original website
Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies
Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training. The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday. Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg. It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass...
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
High summer reservations for RV spaces at Isla Blanca Park
The start to the summer season is months away, and reservations for Isla Blanca Park are starting to book up. RV sites for June and July are 100 percent booked. The parks director said they opened up their summer online reservations January 15th at 8 p.m. It took between 15...
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel
Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs
The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided
The Humane Society of Harlingen is rebranding and is now known as the Humane Society of the Rio Grande Valley. The shelter says the change is because they have served tens of thousands of animals across the entire Valley between their low-cost vaccine services and spay and neuter surgeries. “Our...
Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested
A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A Cameron County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San...
Alert: Bridge lanes to SPI temporarily closed after accident, TxDOT says
Update: As of 9:55 a.m., traffic appears to have resumed across the bridge. PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The eastbound flow of traffic across the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge halted after a crash Thursday morning, officials said. The eastbound lanes closure was temporary. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued its alert at around 9:10 […]
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding their police force. The district’s police chief says that 14 new officers have been added to the department. The police chief says, although they have several officers at their campuses, they want to keep adding more.
Man plants AirTag in car belonging to mother of his child, deputies say
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man has been arrested in connection to an Apple AirTag that was found in a woman’s vehicle, authorities said. According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, a local woman discovered the device after receiving text messages that contained multiple photos of her vehicle in different locations. The […]
DPS: Migrants used makeshift ladder to scale fence as a drone scouted for lawmen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency […]
One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission
The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours. The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles. The...
