Atlanta, TX

Butch Poole

Norman “Butch” Jeffery Poole, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Poole was born September 21, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana to TJ and Sarah (Holcomb) Poole. He worked as a grocer for many years at DeLaughter’s Grocery in Maud, Texas. He loved listening to old country music and watching westerns and wrestling.
Mary Elizabeth Huddleston

Mary Elizabeth Huddleston, age 73, of Queen City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to James and Evelyn Dillard. Mrs. Huddleston spent her working days as a computer programmer for IGA for forty years. In her free time,...
Treyon Cortez Cooksey

Treyon Cortez Cooksey 20, of Texarkana, AR passed January 9, 2023. Visitation Friday, January 20, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM. Service Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00PM St. James Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Jordan, Eulogist.
City of Texarkana, Texas partners with AR-TX REDI to provide economic development services

The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the Texarkana region.
TEXARKANA, TX

