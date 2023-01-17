Norman “Butch” Jeffery Poole, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Poole was born September 21, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana to TJ and Sarah (Holcomb) Poole. He worked as a grocer for many years at DeLaughter’s Grocery in Maud, Texas. He loved listening to old country music and watching westerns and wrestling.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO