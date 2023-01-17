After Damar Hamlin, here is what New Jersey does so young athletes can survive cardiac arrest

Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (AP/KAKE) — A high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school, authorities said Friday. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that the cause of death was a...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Cardiac Arrest In Youth Athletes Is Rare, But Does Happen. Here's How To Be Prepared
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a football game after suffering a cardiac arrest, Heather O'Donnell said it confirmed her greatest fear. "It was like watching my worst nightmare," said Heather O'Donnell, whose 10-year-old son, Jack, plays hockey in Virginia. "He could get hit in the wrong place. Something could happen. No sport is 100% safe."
Packers to donate $100K for defibrillators to local youth sports in wake of Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
The Green Bay Packers are doing their part to help improve the safety and emergency response in youth sports following what happened to Damar Hamlin.
CBS News follows teen as he undergoes a brain procedure to treat his Tourette syndrome
CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud, who has been open about living with Tourette syndrome, meets Callum DeQuevedo, a 17-year-old living with an extreme case of Tourette's. CBS News cameras were the first to ever film a Tourette's patient undergoing a type of brain surgery aimed at relieving DeQuevedo's tics and improving his quality of life.
Comments / 0