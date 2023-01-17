Read full article on original website
Homeless at Teichert Ponds get seven day notices to clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert Ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
Paradise Post
Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire
PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 20, 2023
Environmental scientists from DWR recently participated in the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey on Jan. 6 and Jan. 9. This nationwide effort, coordinated by the USACE, aims to determine bald eagle distribution and identify areas of important winter habitats. This year’s official count was 176 bald eagles for the Lake Oroville Winter Roost and three at the Thermalito Complex. This is the highest count for the Lake Oroville Winter Roost since DWR began survey participation in 2003.
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers
OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
krcrtv.com
Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
krcrtv.com
More than 3k PG&E customers without power in the Oroville area
OROVILLE, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power Friday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, a pair of outages left 3,019 customers without power. The first outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and is impacting 1,279 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
actionnewsnow.com
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
