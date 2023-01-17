Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
10 DSO and dental leaders to know
The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
beckersdental.com
6 dental practice openings
Here are six dental practices that have recently opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 20:. 1. Construction on a building in Brooklyn, Ohio, housing a co-located Aspen Dental office and a WellNow Urgent Care is set to begin this winter,. 2. Western Dental...
beckersdental.com
6 recent dental 1sts
Here are six 'firsts' that have taken place in the dental industry since Dec. 13:. 1. Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College named Burke Soffe, DMD, the first dean of its upcoming dental school. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, appointed Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. New York...
Comments / 0