Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
wgel.com
Two To Cheer At McKendree
Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
stlpublicradio.org
Conflict and consensus lead to $100 million bond referendum for Edwardsville schools
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 held a series of “engagement sessions” last fall to get input from residents on plans being considered to meet goals and solve problems. District officials got an earful. The sessions revealed...
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
edglentoday.com
Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Five goats die in early morning Shiloh, Illinois barn fire
A more than 50-year-old barn in Shiloh, Illinois, burned to the ground Wednesday morning, killing five goats.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford
Your browser does not support the audio element. We meet the new Alton Police Chief and talk about a wide variety of topics.
Illinois Business Journal
Rep. Schmidt to Gov. Pritzker: ‘Honor your commitment to the people of Cahokia Heights’
State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) has sent a letter to Governor Pritzker asking him to keep his word about the grant funds he promised to send to Cahokia Heights to address the community’s water and sewer issues. During the recent gubernatorial campaign, Gov. JB Pritzker promised at a stop...
advantagenews.com
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo nearing $2 million limit
Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars.
edglentoday.com
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
Watch: Macaleab Rich leads East St. Louis past Chaminade in Illinois-Missouri showdown
BELLEVILLE – Two of the St. Louis area's top teams met on Monday as East St. Louis and Chaminade matched up at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The matchup did not disappoint and neither did Macaleab Rich. The East St. Louis standout senior guard, who is headed to Kansas State, put on a show with ...
Suspicious substances from Illinois corrections site deemed nonhazardous
HILLSBORO, Ill. – Authorities say two suspicious substances at the center of a high-profile investigation Wednesday in rural Illinois are nonhazardous. At least 17 staff members hospitalized from the situation Wednesday have been treated and released as of Thursday, a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Corrections tells FOX 2.
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
