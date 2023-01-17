ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

wgel.com

Two To Cheer At McKendree

Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
GREENVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
HILLSBORO, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford

Your browser does not support the audio element. We meet the new Alton Police Chief and talk about a wide variety of topics.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Local candidates getting ready for spring election

The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday

GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Suspicious substances from Illinois corrections site deemed nonhazardous

HILLSBORO, Ill. – Authorities say two suspicious substances at the center of a high-profile investigation Wednesday in rural Illinois are nonhazardous. At least 17 staff members hospitalized from the situation Wednesday have been treated and released as of Thursday, a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Corrections tells FOX 2.
HILLSBORO, IL

