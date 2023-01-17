Read full article on original website
ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers appoints new chief clinical and development officer
ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers selected Theresa Wang, DDS, as the company's chief clinical and development officer. Dr. Wang has been a part of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers since 2012, when she was the owner and lead prosthodontist at a center in Schaumburg, Ill. In 2022, Dr. Wang became the vice president of clinical innovation, helping test and implement new technologies, according to a Jan. 19 news release.
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
3 dental practices adding new services, technology
From robots to 24-hour emergency services, here are three dental practices that have recently added new technology and services for patients:. 1. Lincoln, Neb.-based Family & Implant Dentistry updated its technology to enhance efficiency and patient care. The practice added intraoral scanners and a cone beam scanner and upgraded its payment capabilities to allow contactless payment. The practice also launched a new website that makes scheduling appointments easier for patients.
Surprising results: Dental Care Alliance implements Overjet AI, shares insights
Dental Care Alliance, a DSO with more than 390 affiliated practices across 22 states, implemented Overjet’s artificial intelligence for radiographs and clinical insights into more than 120 offices last year. The FDA-cleared AI technology analyzes and annotates X-rays in real time to help quantify bone levels and detect decay and calculus. Their Chief Clinical Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and a Hygiene Coach share what they’ve learned since adding the AI solution to DCA’s diagnostic workflow.
