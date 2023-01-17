ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hometownstations.com

Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
FINDLAY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Flight student charged with OVI

Michael Molitor, 23, of Washington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs following a late night traffic stop that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, near the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol in that area...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department – Reports

On January 13, app 2:10PM P.O. Daugherty conducted a traffic stop at 300 Martin Street. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic was bearing Ohio license plate HSU6732. It was found through LEADS/NCIC that the registered owner was not valid and had failure to reinstate, along with the vehicle registration being expiring on September 3rd 2022. During the traffic stop Macy Zehringer, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, reached into the glove box of the vehicle to retrieve a registration, when P.O. Daugherty noticed a Apex Delta Gen 2 black handgun in a black holster sitting in the glove box. Macy was instructed to keep her hands up and on the steering wheel. P.O. Daugherty retrieved the firearm that was found unloaded with no ammunition. Macy stated that the firearm belonged to Shane Grant her boyfriend who is the son of the vehicle’s registered owner, Shawn Grant. Macy stated that Shane purchased the firearm from MM Defense weeks earlier. Macy stated that she was only 20 years old making her unable to possess/conceal a firearm in the vehicle legally and she was not aware that Shane had the firearm in the vehicle. The check of the serial number of the weapon returned stolen out of Philadelphia Police Department in Pennsylvania. Macy was then placed in the back of P.O. Daugherty’s patrol vehicle and read her Miranda rights as The P.o. continued our investigation to make sure the weapon was confirmed stolen. After further investigation and having dispatch speak with the Philadelphia police department it was found the firearm that they reported stolen was a stainless ECW brand 9mm handgun from a 1992 report. The police department also informed the GPD’s dispatch that the firearm found in the vehicle was not their stolen one and to disregard. After speaking with the Prosecutors office it was decided that due to the vehicle not belonging to Macy and the firearm not being loaded, Macy was released from the traffic stop and the firearm was transported by P.O. Daugherty to the owner, Shane at 400 North Gray Avenue Greenville OH. 45331.
GREENVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Venedocia mayor charged with assault

VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
VENEDOCIA, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Murder suspect makes initial court appearance

LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Butler Township police respond to arrest video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
ZANESFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk

A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
DUNKIRK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
COLUMBUS, OH

