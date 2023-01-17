Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Flight student charged with OVI
Michael Molitor, 23, of Washington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs following a late night traffic stop that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, near the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol in that area...
Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark Co. indicted
CLARK COUNTY — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and injuring two women in their Clark County home last week. Charles Womack, 49, was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of abduction, kidnapping and felonious assault. On Jan. 10 around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 13, app 2:10PM P.O. Daugherty conducted a traffic stop at 300 Martin Street. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic was bearing Ohio license plate HSU6732. It was found through LEADS/NCIC that the registered owner was not valid and had failure to reinstate, along with the vehicle registration being expiring on September 3rd 2022. During the traffic stop Macy Zehringer, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, reached into the glove box of the vehicle to retrieve a registration, when P.O. Daugherty noticed a Apex Delta Gen 2 black handgun in a black holster sitting in the glove box. Macy was instructed to keep her hands up and on the steering wheel. P.O. Daugherty retrieved the firearm that was found unloaded with no ammunition. Macy stated that the firearm belonged to Shane Grant her boyfriend who is the son of the vehicle’s registered owner, Shawn Grant. Macy stated that Shane purchased the firearm from MM Defense weeks earlier. Macy stated that she was only 20 years old making her unable to possess/conceal a firearm in the vehicle legally and she was not aware that Shane had the firearm in the vehicle. The check of the serial number of the weapon returned stolen out of Philadelphia Police Department in Pennsylvania. Macy was then placed in the back of P.O. Daugherty’s patrol vehicle and read her Miranda rights as The P.o. continued our investigation to make sure the weapon was confirmed stolen. After further investigation and having dispatch speak with the Philadelphia police department it was found the firearm that they reported stolen was a stainless ECW brand 9mm handgun from a 1992 report. The police department also informed the GPD’s dispatch that the firearm found in the vehicle was not their stolen one and to disregard. After speaking with the Prosecutors office it was decided that due to the vehicle not belonging to Macy and the firearm not being loaded, Macy was released from the traffic stop and the firearm was transported by P.O. Daugherty to the owner, Shane at 400 North Gray Avenue Greenville OH. 45331.
Times-Bulletin
Venedocia mayor charged with assault
VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
peakofohio.com
Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
Butler Township police respond to arrest video
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
Police investigating robbery at Huber Heights bank, suspect not in custody
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Key Bank on Chambersburg Road to reports of a robbery. Police said a man in black clothes and a black mask covering everything but his eyes demanded...
Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
Woman accused of killing parents, dismembering them with chainsaw
ABINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing murder charges after prosecutors said she murdered her parents before dismembering them inside a Pennsylvania home. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced first- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Verity Beck in a news release on Wednesday. Steele said that...
1 person in custody after pursuit in Dayton
One vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended on Delphos Avenue near Walton Avenue.
‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order
Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald's in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn't have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald's to get the order done correctly.
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
YAHOO!
Bond set at $250,000 for Bucyrus man accused of shooting his wife in the head
A Bucyrus man was arraigned Monday on a reckless homicide charge in connection with the shooting death of his wife last month. Jennifer Morgan, 49, 627 W. Mansfield St., died at Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital on May 18 after being shot in the head, Bucyrus police reported last month. Her...
Comments / 0