On January 13, app 2:10PM P.O. Daugherty conducted a traffic stop at 300 Martin Street. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic was bearing Ohio license plate HSU6732. It was found through LEADS/NCIC that the registered owner was not valid and had failure to reinstate, along with the vehicle registration being expiring on September 3rd 2022. During the traffic stop Macy Zehringer, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, reached into the glove box of the vehicle to retrieve a registration, when P.O. Daugherty noticed a Apex Delta Gen 2 black handgun in a black holster sitting in the glove box. Macy was instructed to keep her hands up and on the steering wheel. P.O. Daugherty retrieved the firearm that was found unloaded with no ammunition. Macy stated that the firearm belonged to Shane Grant her boyfriend who is the son of the vehicle’s registered owner, Shawn Grant. Macy stated that Shane purchased the firearm from MM Defense weeks earlier. Macy stated that she was only 20 years old making her unable to possess/conceal a firearm in the vehicle legally and she was not aware that Shane had the firearm in the vehicle. The check of the serial number of the weapon returned stolen out of Philadelphia Police Department in Pennsylvania. Macy was then placed in the back of P.O. Daugherty’s patrol vehicle and read her Miranda rights as The P.o. continued our investigation to make sure the weapon was confirmed stolen. After further investigation and having dispatch speak with the Philadelphia police department it was found the firearm that they reported stolen was a stainless ECW brand 9mm handgun from a 1992 report. The police department also informed the GPD’s dispatch that the firearm found in the vehicle was not their stolen one and to disregard. After speaking with the Prosecutors office it was decided that due to the vehicle not belonging to Macy and the firearm not being loaded, Macy was released from the traffic stop and the firearm was transported by P.O. Daugherty to the owner, Shane at 400 North Gray Avenue Greenville OH. 45331.

