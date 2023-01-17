Read full article on original website
Related
Harvest Happenings — January 2023
Harvest Littles started more than five years ago as an opportunity to promote a sense of belonging for caregivers by providing an opportunity to socialize and meet others. Creating connection to caregivers at home during the day creates a beneficial support system. Harvest Littles also offers the chance for the children to socialize with other children and learn new things. We come together once a week during the school year for a craft or an activity.
Upworthy
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Welcoming Family' of Partner
Should a person ever be permitted to choose where they want to be at Christmas time?. When it comes to Christmas time, there can be a lot of logistics involved in figuring out who should be where, and when. These details can make the season less than enjoyable for some.
Revamp your morning routine
We've discussed how to Conquer the Day as a SAHM, and now it's time to decide on the next step. Where should our focus go next after the kids have woken up for the day and breakfast has been served? As a SAHM, the next part of your day should be prepping for your child's day. Follow along with the Boot Camp Mom as I outline how to revamp your morning routine!
macaronikid.com
Find Your Family Fun this Winter at Smugglers' Notch Resort
The first question I ask before booking a vacation is “what is there to do?” I want a vacation with fun activities, places to go, shows to see, and plenty of options. I want activities from sunrise to sunset. Why? Because my kids like to keep busy and I love to watch them enjoy life and everything there is. I love new experiences and love to have fun.
This is the perfect winter wake-up routine, according to a sleep expert
Sleep expert shares their advice for starting your winter morning alert and ready to go.
Recycled Crafts
Rabbit (Symbol of 2023) Free Cross Stitch Pattern
According to the Chinese horoscope, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. May this cute rabbit-themed design bring you lots of luck, success and prosperity in the new year!. Designed by Darya Mastrakova, the free pattern uses 18 colors measures 100 by 88 stitches. While this rabbit cross stitch pattern...
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling Association
When we visited Canada a few years ago, I was psyched, thinking I was finally in the land of curling and would get to try it for myself. I didn't realize that all their curling clubs would be shut down for the summer, though. Womp, wooooomp! Since we live in the South, I wasn't holding out much hope that I'd get to try curling anywhere locally since I didn't think it was well-known in this area. To my surprise, this weekend my husband gifted me a "learn to curl" class at the Charlotte Curling Association which is less than 2 hours from our house!
Decision made. Time for a change.
I’ve made my decision, I’m going to sell this spring and head back up north to N.Y. I have talked to my daughter, but not my son yet. I can no longer maintain two places, as I pay all the bills here and give my daughter money, for my “room and board” there. Groceries and heating are more expensive there. I feel I have to help out. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully after I sell, I can construct some type of dwelling on her mountain. I will also ask her if I can have one of her many dogs to live with me, for companionship. I will ask for Finley or Bug I think. Both are great dogs, as all of them are, but I won’t have to talk to myself as much if I have a dog.
livinglifeandlearning.com
Groundhog Day Books for Elementary Students
Celebrate Groundhog Day in style this year by introducing your students to one of these fun Groundhog Day books for elementary students filled with legends, stories, and facts!. From non-fiction picture books that cover all the basics about groundhogs and their ecological role in nature…to more lighthearted tales that use...
homeschoolof1.com
100th Day of School Writing Prompts (free printables)
As we are fast approaching the 100th day of school I wanted to put together some fun 100th day of school writing prompts. These writing prompts for kids can be used with all age groups. We love having holiday fun in our homeschool, and we try to celebrate every fun...
katzenworld.co.uk
Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 435)
The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “This is Mac a 5 year old rescue. His coat is a beautiful tabby, black, white and silver on top but his tummy which he loves to display is georgous redish buff color. We live in Niagara Falls, Canada. Mac loves lying on this chair in front of the fireplace and warming his tummy.” Sent in by John via email.
thecottagejournal.com
Warm Up This Winter with a Cozy Fireside Respite
Welcome the winter months with cozy cottage style by the fire. Nothing brings warm winter comfort quite like a peaceful fireside moment. A comfortable chair becomes the ideal place to snuggle up with a cup of hot tea and a good book. Keep extra throw blankets nearby that can double for warmth and décor.
Comments / 0