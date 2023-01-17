I’ve made my decision, I’m going to sell this spring and head back up north to N.Y. I have talked to my daughter, but not my son yet. I can no longer maintain two places, as I pay all the bills here and give my daughter money, for my “room and board” there. Groceries and heating are more expensive there. I feel I have to help out. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully after I sell, I can construct some type of dwelling on her mountain. I will also ask her if I can have one of her many dogs to live with me, for companionship. I will ask for Finley or Bug I think. Both are great dogs, as all of them are, but I won’t have to talk to myself as much if I have a dog.

