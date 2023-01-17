The PRATTVILLE LIONS CLUB will be at the Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level tomorrow and Saturday providing funds* for the purchase of perishable food items (meat, dairy, vegetables, fruit, etc.) to those whose homes were damaged by the tornado on Jan. 12. We will also have diapers, wipes, new underwear, brooms, and mops for distribution from our disaster relief trailer. Please come by and let us assist you!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO