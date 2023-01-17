ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

WSFA

Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas. The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.
SELMA, AL
wdhn.com

Help needed: Collections for tornado victims in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — H.O.P.E Ministries is sponsoring a Help Selma Donation Drive to assist those in need after severe weather damage in Selma. On Friday, January 20, Helping Other People Everyday Ministries will be accepting donations from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the drop-off location at Panache Events on 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Selma church, neighbors helping those in need following tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Selma is making sure no one affected by last week’s tornado goes without. Temple Gate Seventh Day Adventist Church has donated clothes, shoes and supplies for anyone in need. The pastor, Thea Wilson, said they’ve also been able to serve meals and food to almost 500 people.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Wetumpka Marks Four Years Since Devastating Tornado

As people across our area start the recovery process from last Thursday’s tornadoes, people in Wetumpka are marking four years since a tornado left part of their city in ruins. It was January 19, 2019, that a tornado hit, destroying much of an area just across the Coosa River...
WETUMPKA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s

The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.  Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Lions Providing Funds for Food Friday, Saturday at Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level for Storm Victims

The PRATTVILLE LIONS CLUB will be at the Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level tomorrow and Saturday providing funds* for the purchase of perishable food items (meat, dairy, vegetables, fruit, etc.) to those whose homes were damaged by the tornado on Jan. 12. We will also have diapers, wipes, new underwear, brooms, and mops for distribution from our disaster relief trailer. Please come by and let us assist you!
PRATTVILLE, AL
lowndessignal.com

Harley Hooper competes for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama

Harley Hooper, Lowndes County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Program on Friday and Saturday at Frazer Church in Montgomery. “It is an honor to represent Lowndes County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Women program,” Hooper said. “It means a lot...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Housing Authority offering Emergency Housing Voucher Program

Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events. The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery City Council delays vote over ARPA funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was tension at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting over a vote surrounding American Rescue Plan Act funds. “We sit here and we play games with the leadership and responsibility that we have as leaders in this city,” said Councilman “CC” Calhoun. “I just think that’s a shame.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

