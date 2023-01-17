Read full article on original website
Daniel Tucker
4d ago
Denver is terrible and Polis is a large part of the problem . I do eveything not to go into Denver .
coloradopolitics.com
Meet your new Colorado state Senate leadership | CRONIN AND LOEVY
The top leadership in the Colorado state House of Representatives is a matriarchy. The top three positions — speaker, majority leader and assistant majority leader — are all held by women. The situation is reversed in the Colorado state Senate. There it is a patriarchy. The top three...
Colorado bill proposes requiring large employers to give two weeks of advance notice for employee schedules
DENVER, CO. - Lawmakers in Colorado are drafting a bill requiring large employers to give their employees two weeks of advance notice for their schedules. This would give their workers more predictable pay and hours, which could help them better plan their lives and finances.
coloradopolitics.com
Kansas lawmakers face warning about vast aquifer's decline | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Gov. Jared Polis promises to fully fund Colorado schools within four years
In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis promised to fully fund K-12 schools within four years — something Colorado hasn’t done since the Great Recession — even as he also promised major property tax relief and further reductions in the state income tax rate.
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
New House speaker on potential assault weapons ban, TABOR
Governor Jared Polis laid out his vision for Colorado in 2023 and beyond. But he will need the help of state lawmakers to make his ideas a reality, including those in his own party who now hold historic majorities at the state Capitol.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Geothermal Energy Convening Group Meets at Mt. Princeton Event Center
To Get to Net Zero Carbon Emissions, Geothermal is Going to Play Some Role in Colorado. The first, and largest, meeting in 15 years focusing on Colorado’s geothermal energy potential was convened earlier this week at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop. Current Governor Jared Polis has made a point of including the development of geothermal energy — energy contained in layers thousands of feet below our feet — in the state’s aggressive energy independence goals.
Bill in works to require employers 2 weeks advance scheduling
Some Colorado lawmakers are drafting a bill that would require large employers to provide schedules two weeks in advance.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
Summit Daily News
First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide
Tension over plans to bring gray wolves back to Colorado has been high since a ballot initiative narrowly passed two years ago directing wildlife officials to restore a predator population that had been absent for nearly a century. And while the first public comment session on the state’s draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Thursday made the split in opinion a bit narrower, it also showed how much ground still must be covered before work begins to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide.
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped, but so did the number of people in the workforce
Ups and downs in the Colorado economy led to a mixed employment report for December. The state’s unemployment rate sunk to 3.3% from November. But also dropping? The number of Coloradans in the labor force. That means during a month when more people traditionally take on a part-time or...
Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters
A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year.
Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
Marijuana Sellers may need $100,000 injury insurance. Will it reduce sales in Colorado?
A new bill will make marijuana business owners job a little harder. The "Colorado Legislature would require marijuana business owners to prove they have enough insurance coverage to handle $100,000 in injury claims connected to dispensary products." according to Westword.
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner
Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
