Colorado State

Daniel Tucker
4d ago

Denver is terrible and Polis is a large part of the problem . I do eveything not to go into Denver .

coloradopolitics.com

Meet your new Colorado state Senate leadership | CRONIN AND LOEVY

The top leadership in the Colorado state House of Representatives is a matriarchy. The top three positions — speaker, majority leader and assistant majority leader — are all held by women. The situation is reversed in the Colorado state Senate. There it is a patriarchy. The top three...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Geothermal Energy Convening Group Meets at Mt. Princeton Event Center

To Get to Net Zero Carbon Emissions, Geothermal is Going to Play Some Role in Colorado. The first, and largest, meeting in 15 years focusing on Colorado’s geothermal energy potential was convened earlier this week at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop. Current Governor Jared Polis has made a point of including the development of geothermal energy — energy contained in layers thousands of feet below our feet — in the state’s aggressive energy independence goals.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide

Tension over plans to bring gray wolves back to Colorado has been high since a ballot initiative narrowly passed two years ago directing wildlife officials to restore a predator population that had been absent for nearly a century. And while the first public comment session on the state’s draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Thursday made the split in opinion a bit narrower, it also showed how much ground still must be covered before work begins to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado

Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner

Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
COLORADO STATE

