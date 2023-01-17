Read full article on original website
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Pitt football staff impressions from high school coaches and recruiting coordinators
There has been a lot of talk about the Pittsburgh Panthers and their ability to recruit players, especially after the highs and lows of the 2023 class. Still, the Panthers ended up with a top 50 overall class according to 24/7 Sports. Pitt is currently sitting at 48th nationwide for the class of 2023 and 8th in the ACC. The Athletic was able to dig a little in their 2023 ACC recruiting confidential to offer some insight into just how these high schools viewed the ACC staff and who stood out to them the most.
Neal Brown Slammed For Poor Performance
Morgantown, West Virginia – National college football analyst Josh Pate has a YouTube show called “The Late Kick” and on this show, he has a segment called “Head Coach Approval Ratings.”. West Virginia’s Neal Brown was his subject for the segment yesterday and Pate absolutely lit...
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
NC State will Host Notre Dame for their 2023 Football Home Opener
It’s official. NC State’s football home opener will be against Notre Dame next Fall. The Wolfpack defense will see a familiar face across the line of scrimmage throwing the pigskin. Former Wake Forest Quarterback Sam Hartman transferred to play for the Irish for his final year of eligibility.
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Duke and North Carolina headline Andy Katz's hottest college basketball conference races | CBB on FOX
Fox Sports' Andy Katz talks about the most competitive college basketball conference races left in the season including the ACC and the PAC 12. Katz breaks down the hottest races into a three tier rankings system.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Coaches Unleash Flurry of Offers
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
A Look at NC State’s 78-66 Win Over GT BY THE NUMBERS
NC State defeated Georgia Tech 78-66 tonight, improving to 15-4 and 5-3 in ACC play. You can check out the Box Score here. Below is a breakdown of the game…BY THE NUMBERS. It’s hard to beat NC State when the tandem of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner are clicking. Smith led all scorers with 25 points, and he also led the way with 5 assists. Joiner had 19 points and 8 rebounds, and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line.
List of every recruit holding Duke offer
No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement
Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony
The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
POLL RESULTS: Neal Brown and Bob Huggins Have Very Low Approval Ratings Among WVU Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia football and basketball, the two most important programs for university, have both struggled severely over the past 5 years and the coaches of both teams have come under scrutiny lately for their teams’ performances. The Voice of Morgantown conducted approval ratings polls...
New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star
New Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass is climbing up recruiting rankings even after the season is over.
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
