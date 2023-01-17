ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

