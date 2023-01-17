Read full article on original website
HRTPO seeking final input on its Regional Connector Study
Starting in June 2018, HRPTO has been collecting information and working to create more alternatives to get drivers back and forth between the Peninsula and the Southside.
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Plane involved in deadly Suffolk crash 'was not to be flown': Report
A small plane that crashed in Suffolk, killing two North Carolina men, earlier this month, had not been cleared to fly by a mechanic who was working on an issue with the aircraft's engine.
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
Portsmouth parts ways with Deputy City Manager
Officials say Deputy City Manager Robert Baldwin no longer works for the city as of January 13.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Portsmouth woman killed in crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 near the intersection of Route 17 and Camden Road.
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
WAVY News 10
NN Bomb Squad, Williamsburg police investigate suspicious package near William & Mary campus
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m. The Newport News Bomb Squad is...
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
Suspicious package in Williamsburg deemed not a threat: Officials
Williamsburg authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday night. It's happening in the 600 block of Jamestown Road.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
New penalties are coming for those in the City of Hampton who aren't following the rules when it comes to curbside trash and recycling.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
