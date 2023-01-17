Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Breaking: FDA squashes accelerated hopes for Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug as agency asks for more data
The FDA flashed a red light on Eli Lilly’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, spurning hopes of two new medications for the disease this month. The Big Pharma put out word after the markets closed Thursday saying the US regulator denied the accelerated approval “based on limited number of patients with 12-month drug exposure data” in the submission. “No other deficiencies were identified,” Lilly said in a statement.
endpts.com
Sanofi, AbbVie, MSD pledge with Publicis and consumer brand cohort to end cancer stigma at work
A trio of Big Pharmas are joining big name brands in a broad initiative to change the stigma around cancer in the workplace. Led by marketing and advertising holding company Publicis Groupe’s charitable foundation arm, the newly formed “Working With Cancer” includes AbbVie, Merck/MSD and Sanofi among the 40-strong cohort that also includes Bank of America, Google, L’Oreal, Marriott, McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Toyota.
endpts.com
BeiGene's Brukinsa wins CLL approval after topping Imbruvica in head-to-head trial
The FDA greenlit BeiGene’s Brukinsa for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, an approval that should substantially expand the market for the drug in the US after it topped the current leading therapy in a trial. The approval, which is for relapsed/refractory and first-line treatment for adults with CLL as...
endpts.com
Ipsen's pancreatic cancer drug bests decade-old standard of care
Ipsen’s cancer drug Onivyde, when combined with chemotherapy, performed better than standard of care at extending the lives of patients with a certain pancreatic cancer. The biopharma said the trial results mark the first time an investigational drug has shown better overall survival and progression-free survival as a first-line treatment than standard of care for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). This year, about 64,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which has the worst five-year survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.
endpts.com
Scoop: Just months after Sanofi AI deal, Atomwise laid off 30% of staffers amid 'strategic shift'
Atomwise, a well-connected player in the burgeoning space of artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery, cut its headcount by 30% in December, Endpoints News has learned. CEO and co-founder Abraham Heifets confirmed the layoffs, which resulted in around 30 people departing the company. “We had to make some very hard decisions and...
endpts.com
An Alzheimer’s rejection; Our #JPM23 dispatches; Count Moderna in for RSV; Biotech layoffs persist; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. We began the week with an American holiday and now...
endpts.com
'Perfect time': SIGA's CEO on retirement; Juvenescence woos GSK vet to lead anti-aging play
In the 1990s, Phil Gomez recalls the UK government launching what would be akin to a quasi-Operation Warp Speed in today’s parlance, as the region was facing high cases of meningitis C in children under the age of 5. The chemical engineer by training was working at North American...
Comments / 0