Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Allrecipes.com
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
Allrecipes.com
Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spread out tomatoes, carrots, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, salt, and crushed red pepper. Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are soft, 30 to 35...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Vegan Okra with Chickpeas
In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anna Oganesian from Enerjy making super healthy traditional Vegan Okra with Chickpeas. This goes great with rice or potatoes. Low in Calories and Carbs while containing Protein, Fibers, and Vitamins. Contains beneficial antioxidants. Lowers Cholesterol and Heart disease risk. Contains AntiCancer properties (boosts...
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for miso butter greens pasta
One of the mightiest recipes to come out of the US in recent years is Joshua McFadden’s kale sauce pasta, in which 450g cavolo nero is transformed into a deeply delicious, jade-coloured pasta sauce. It’s impressive on many levels: the sheer volume of green, for a start, the simplicity of it and the excellent flavour (which is in part, I think, due to the parmesan). I have made it multiple times, but without the parmesan, adding some fennel, chilli and miso. Like all the best recipes, it has taken on new life in my kitchen and, with thanks to Joshua, I’d like to share my adaptation with you.
Michelle Li's 'Very Asian' dumplings recipe | Up with KREM
SPOKANE, Wash. — Up with KREM welcomed a special guest ahead of the Lunar New Year. Michelle Li, an anchor with our sister station KSDK in St. Louis, joined Up with KREM to talk about all things dumplings. Michelle is also the co-founder and president of the 'Very Asian...
Pineapple Tarts
Pineapple tarts are a popular pastry in parts of Asia and are even more special during Lunar New Year celebrations. When I was growing up, my parents always made sure there were pineapple cakes in the pantry. The perfect after-school snack, they were most often Taiwanese-style (my dad grew up there!), which are rectangular in shape. But I was often gifted floral-shaped tarts for special occasions, like Lunar New Year. This is when I enjoyed them most. We would share them with close friends and family that would come over for New Year visits (also known as bai leen).
EatingWell
Chicken & Mushroom Risotto
Add butter to the drippings in the pot; melt over medium heat. Add shallots; cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 6 minutes. Stir in rice, thyme, sage, salt and the chopped shiitakes; cook, stirring often, until the rice begins to turn opaque, about 2 minutes. Add lemon juice and the reserved 1/2 cup mushroom-soaking liquid; cook, stirring constantly to scrape browned bits from the bottom of the pot, until the liquid is absorbed, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low and add 1/2 cup of the simmering broth; cook, stirring often, until the liquid is absorbed. Continue to cook on medium-low heat, adding broth in 1/2-cup increments and stirring often after each addition, until most of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish
Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.
