FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
LSU program holds seminar to help protect elderly from scammers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI at LSU hosted a coffee chat on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse Scams. OLLI at LSU hosts programs and seminars to educate people over the age of 50. The program at LSU invited members of the Secret Service from across the state to explain how senior citizens should protect themselves.
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian that was struck on Burbank Drive on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, a woman was found after being hit by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
Cheba Hut celebrates 25th anniversary with ‘Smoke Out Injustice Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– Cheba Hut is celebrating its 25th anniversary by hosting “Smoke Out Injustice Day” and collaborating with the Last Prisoner Project to raise funds and awareness for people serving nonviolent cannabis sentences in prison. Cheba Hut locations across the country will...
Husband stabs wife, possibly himself Thursday morning, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man stabbed his wife before possibly stabbing himself Thursday morning. Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jefferson Place Boulevard. The man is in his 70s and has dementia, according to EBRSO....
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
LSU Tigers set to play Tennessee at home, wearing throwback jerseys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU Basketball will go back in time on Saturday with retro “stars and script” jerseys from 1979 when the Tigers take on the nationally-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is set to tip off at just after...
Families affected by gun violence create program challenging community to tackle gun violence, mental illness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families affected by gun violence, local activists and leaders have created a new program in hopes of slowing down gun violence and mental illness. “Baton Rouge City Resolution: Committed to Making Change” was created after the families of Devin Page Jr. and Allison Rice...
Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
Tangipahoa Parish closed courthouse after reports of a suspicious package
AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite was evacuated Friday after reports of a suspicious package at the facility. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several agencies responded to the courthouse for the incident, the building was shut down in response to the reports. Responding agencies included the parish Office of Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
ExxonMobil starts up $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
Prairieville Middle lockdown lifted, suspects in custody
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – School officials say Prairieville Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19 due to an incident that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called upon to investigate. According to Ascension Public Schools, the incident unfolded near Dutchtown Primary,...
