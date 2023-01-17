ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU program holds seminar to help protect elderly from scammers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI at LSU hosted a coffee chat on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse Scams. OLLI at LSU hosts programs and seminars to educate people over the age of 50. The program at LSU invited members of the Secret Service from across the state to explain how senior citizens should protect themselves.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Our Lady of the Lake opens second clinic for Geaux Get Healthy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake has a second location for its Geaux Get Healthy program. It is an initiative that helps reduce food insecurity in the community. Louisiana consistently ranks high in adult obesity rates compared to other states. That number is even higher...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit, killed Friday evening on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian that was struck on Burbank Drive on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, a woman was found after being hit by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 Baker High students injured, taken to hospital after fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two male students from Baker High School were taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries during a fight on Friday morning. Officials said the fight took place at around 11:35 a.m. at Baker Middle School, which is currently housing Baker High School students. Baker police believe that up to four males might have been involved.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tangipahoa Parish closed courthouse after reports of a suspicious package

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite was evacuated Friday after reports of a suspicious package at the facility. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several agencies responded to the courthouse for the incident, the building was shut down in response to the reports. Responding agencies included the parish Office of Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

ExxonMobil starts up $500 million facility expansion in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ExxonMobil held a celebration for the start-up of the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project) new facility at the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant. In 2019, ExxonMobil created the Polypropylene Growth Project, known as the PPG Project. The company built its first plant in 2000 and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Prairieville Middle lockdown lifted, suspects in custody

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – School officials say Prairieville Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19 due to an incident that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called upon to investigate. According to Ascension Public Schools, the incident unfolded near Dutchtown Primary,...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

