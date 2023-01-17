Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:11 p.m.] Hwy 162 Closed Due to Slide
They report, it “is fully closed about one mile north of Farley in Mendocino County (PM 9.14) for slide removal. The roadway is expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.”. For the latest information, check Caltrans QuickMap. UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: Caltrans reports, “Route 162 is OPEN north of Farley in...
kymkemp.com
Continue to Expect One Way Traffic on Hwy 101 at Humboldt/Mendocino County Line
Travelers headed south on Hwy 101 face a bumpy road roughly from just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 to .1 miles north of the Hartsook Inn. Caltrans has a one-way traffic control operation in place due to a slip out in the area. One “lane”...
mendofever.com
Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
mendofever.com
Drivers Beware: Reports of Icy Roadways in Mendocino County
From Redwood Valley to the Ridgewood Grade, multiple reports from around Mendocino County indicate roadways are slippery with ice and commuters should drive accordingly. A post from the California Highway Patrol Ukiah Office indicates a big rig jackknifed in the northbound lane of Highway 101 on the Ridgewood Grade this morning due to ice.
krcrtv.com
Residents warned of dangerous sneaker waves along North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka branch of the National Weather Service is warning potential beachgoers of sneaker waves expected to hit the coast starting Jan. 20. According to the NWS, the swell will be near 8 feet by early morning on Jan. 21 and continue into the afternoon. These larger waves can potentially cut a swath across beaches without warning, sweeping unprepared residents into the seas or crashing them against nearby rocks or structures. Officials say that the waves could also be strong enough to love large objects, such as logs and driftwood, potentially crushing anyone caught underneath.
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
kymkemp.com
One Dead in Tragic Crash West of Alderpoint
Press release from the Garberville California Highway Patrol Office:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
krcrtv.com
Dozens of North Coast residents line up at docks for first catch of this crab season
EUREKA, Calif. — Dozens of customers lined up on the docks of Woodley Island Friday morning to get their share of the first catch this crab season. "We weren't expecting that much customers, but with the delay and people waiting for their crab, they're excited to get some in their hands," Jenna Lee's Seafood Seller Kristen Pinto said.
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 1.7M Earthquake 50 Kilometers West of Petrolia
More information at the USGS.
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
lostcoastoutpost.com
76-Year-Old Alderpoint Man Killed in ATV Crash
On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, the driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
khsu.org
North Coast Conversations: Living On Shaky Ground
December's 6.4 earthquake and its subsequent hundreds of aftershocks in Humboldt county have rattled citizens physically and mentally. While we can't predict when an earthquake will happen, we can prepare, and one of the best preparation guides is the locally produced Living On Shaky Ground Handbook. This week, we met with longtime local earthquake expert Dr. Lori Dengler to learn more about the handbook and other earthquake preparation tips and tricks.
kymkemp.com
Thunder and Lightning in SoHum
About 2:30 p.m., several lightning strikes and loud rolls of thunder caught the attention of people and animals in Southern Humboldt (Our dog is now firmly ensconced in a lap seeking comfort after barking frantically at the first thunderclap.) This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment...
Comments / 0