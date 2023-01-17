EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka branch of the National Weather Service is warning potential beachgoers of sneaker waves expected to hit the coast starting Jan. 20. According to the NWS, the swell will be near 8 feet by early morning on Jan. 21 and continue into the afternoon. These larger waves can potentially cut a swath across beaches without warning, sweeping unprepared residents into the seas or crashing them against nearby rocks or structures. Officials say that the waves could also be strong enough to love large objects, such as logs and driftwood, potentially crushing anyone caught underneath.

