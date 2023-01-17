Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
West Main Street bar Postbellum closing after 10 years
According to a post on its Facebook page, Postbellum, located on the 1300 block of West Main Street, announced that it will close its doors for the final time on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.
foodgressing.com
Chow Tai Fook Richmond BC – Gold & Diamond Fine Jewelry
The iconic jewelry brand, Chow Tai Fook 周大福珠寶, has opened up a new location in Richmond last month. I was treated to a tour at the store where I got to see (and try on!) some of their most exquisite pieces including a $60 K 2 carat diamond ring; $30 K wedding gold bangles; $1 k gold bars and more.
How technology is 'strengthening forces' in Richmond amid police staffing woes
New technology is helping Richmond Police solve more crimes in the some neighborhoods in the River City, according to officials with the department.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Celebrate a century of Richmond’s Poe Museum with three days of fun
Join Richmond's Poe Museum for three days of festivities as part of the museum's 100 year anniversary. This multi-day event will feature live music, readings, food and entertainment for all age
Local nonprofits react to Amazon cancelling charity program
Amazon Smile became the latest victim of the company's cost-cutting measures. Upon a budget review, Amazon opted to shut down the charity program, a decision that will impact many Richmond-based non-profits enrolled in the program.
chhsnews.net
Stella’s Restaurant brings a delicious European twist to Richmond
Stella’s is an authentic Greek restaurant with an incredible story. Stella Dikos was born in 1942 in Trikala, Greece, a small city north of Athens. Dikos’ roots in cooking came early in her life, as she learned to cook for friends and family as a teenager. In 1956, Dikos and her late husband Stravos emigrated to the United States, and opened the historic Village Cafe. Dikos opened her first namesake restaurant 27 years later on Harrison St., doors down from the Village Cafe.
WECT
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
One day left to cast your vote to help name Metro Richmond Zoo's baby hippo
MOSELEY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo is asking for your help in naming the newest addition to their family, a pygmy hippo calf. In a Facebook post, zoo officials thanked everyone who previously submitted a recommendation. Officials said, "We want to thank everyone for submitting name ideas for...
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’: Virginia man wins $100K lottery prize
A retired Virginia man knows exactly want he wants to buy after winning $100,000 in a lottery game. “I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Jerry Camp joked in a statement to Virginia Lottery officials after winning a Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Due to avian...
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Improvements coming for dangerous Semmes Avenue in Richmond
City leaders say improvements are on the way for a Richmond Street with a history of traffic accidents. Residents that are familiar with Semmes Avenue -- frequenting the road and living nearby -- have wanted traffic changes for years.
