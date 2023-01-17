ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

UCONN Women Win; Boys BB N Haven Beats E Haven; Wed Girls BB Windsor/SHA

The UCONN Women's Basketball Team breezed past Seton Hall 103-58 Tuesday night. Aubrey Griffin and Juhasz Dorka each had 22 points for the Huskies. Women's College Basketball: Albertus 69 Johnson & Wales 54. Men's College Basketball: Albertus 71 Johnson & Wales 55. NBA: San Antonio Spurs 106 Brooklyn Nets 98...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

