California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy dies by suicide at Santa Clarita bar
A deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar. The department confirmed Friday morning that overnight, a deputy from the Century Station shot himself at Mabel’s Roadhouse, located at 26328 Bouquet Canyon Road. The Santa Clarita Valley signal reported that the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. […]
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
Family of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico hints at possible cover-up
The family of an Orange County, California public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary is speaking out through an attorney, claiming his death was a "brutal crime" and not a drunken mishap as authorities have stated.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
vvng.com
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men for the theft of 20 catalytic converters recovered in a traffic stop near 4 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two arrested for 20 stolen catalytic converters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
1 Discovered Dead Inside Overturned Vehicle After 101 Freeway Traffic Collision
Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was found deceased in an overturned vehicle on the 101 Freeway after a two-vehicle traffic collision Monday night, Jan. 16, in the city of Calabasas. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around...
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont approves street improvements, extensions
Slightly more than 23 miles of streets (and nearly 60 lane miles) will be rehabilitated by the city of Beaumont this year, with many streets around Seneca Springs, Fairway Canyon and Sundance among those targeted for slurry seal and paving. The city has budgeted nearly $6 million for street improvements.
KTLA.com
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont approves plan change to accommodate school district
Beaumont’s city council has approved an amendment to the Fairway Canyon Development agreement that proposed revisions to Planning Area 20, subdividing Planning Area 20B into two separate areas. The amendment change request was predicated by the need to set aside a 12-acre site at the request of the Beaumont...
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
orangecountytribune.com
DUI checkpoint set for Jan. 27
The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 27 , from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
