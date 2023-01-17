ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont approves street improvements, extensions

Slightly more than 23 miles of streets (and nearly 60 lane miles) will be rehabilitated by the city of Beaumont this year, with many streets around Seneca Springs, Fairway Canyon and Sundance among those targeted for slurry seal and paving. The city has budgeted nearly $6 million for street improvements.
BEAUMONT, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont approves plan change to accommodate school district

Beaumont’s city council has approved an amendment to the Fairway Canyon Development agreement that proposed revisions to Planning Area 20, subdividing Planning Area 20B into two separate areas. The amendment change request was predicated by the need to set aside a 12-acre site at the request of the Beaumont...
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

DUI checkpoint set for Jan. 27

The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 27 , from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

