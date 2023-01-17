Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton announces new Duncan Hines items
Dolly Parton announced four new additions to her Duncan Hines baking collection, with both sweet and savory options.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Dolly Parton Has Her Eye On A Freezer Aisle Food Empire
If you thought Dolly Parton had already conquered every aspect of the world, think again. Not only has she shattered countless Guinness World records with her music, but Parton also leads with philanthropy. One of her foundations, Imagination Library, has donated more than 197 million books to children across the globe since its launch in 1995. According to People Magazine, Parton has also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research.
Is Snoop Dogg’s Bacon Recipe the Best of All Time? We Cooked It to Find Out
On our latest episode of “Celeb Bites,” a YouTube series where we attempt to cook like the stars to see if their recipes are worth the hype, we try Snoop Dogg’s famous four-ingredient Billionaire Bacon.
12tomatoes.com
Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars by Meg Tucker
Meg Tucker won first place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest with her Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars. She says “These easy to make Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars are festive, moist, and fudgy. Topped with creamy condensed milk, cherries, crunchy pecans, and white chocolate this decadent holiday dessert is worth celebrating!”
shugarysweets.com
White Cupcake Recipe
Simple, sweet, and elegant, White Cupcakes prove that basic isn’t always bad. Enjoy them as-is or get creative and go wild with different flavors and toppings. Our classic white cupcake recipe is moist and delicious. Love making homemade cupcakes? Be sure to give our yellow cupcakes a try soon....
butterwithasideofbread.com
OREO RED VELVET BROWNIES
Oreo Red Velvet Brownies are made with a chocolate brownie base, red velvet cake on top & Oreo cookies in between! An incredible Red Velvet Oreo Brownie mashup!. Every bite you take of these rich and exquisite dessert squares will feel like chocolate paradise. It may be love at first sight but it is the first bite that will have you swooning hard for these sweets. You can not go wrong with these Red Velvet Oreo Brownies bars. They will always be a huge hit whether they are served at a party, during the holidays, or on a weeknight at home.
Serving and Enjoying Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
"Sponsored": This article contains an Affiliate link. Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is a classic dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. The combination of sweet strawberries and rhubarb pie creates the perfect balance of flavors that are both delicious and nostalgic. The history of strawberry rhubarb pie dates back to the first settlers in North America. who brought the rhubarb tree from Europe.
Comments / 0