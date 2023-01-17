Oreo Red Velvet Brownies are made with a chocolate brownie base, red velvet cake on top & Oreo cookies in between! An incredible Red Velvet Oreo Brownie mashup!. Every bite you take of these rich and exquisite dessert squares will feel like chocolate paradise. It may be love at first sight but it is the first bite that will have you swooning hard for these sweets. You can not go wrong with these Red Velvet Oreo Brownies bars. They will always be a huge hit whether they are served at a party, during the holidays, or on a weeknight at home.

