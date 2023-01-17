Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Martha’s Vineyard Summer Booking Opening on Schedule
FALMOUTH – Despite technical difficulties last week, the Steamship Authority is moving ahead with their planned opening of Martha’s Vineyard trip reservations Tuesday. Authority officials said they have made modifications to their I.T. infrastructure that were successfully tested, ensuring a smooth booking experience for users tomorrow. Though the site was never offline, the sheer volume […] The post Martha’s Vineyard Summer Booking Opening on Schedule appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Speaking of coyotes
If coyotes have been on your mind, a talk with Dan Proulx, problem animal control agent and wildlife rehabilitator at Dan’s Wildlife Rescue, may be able to answer your questions. In an event co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society and Tisbury Animal Control, Proulx “will discuss what he’s learned about coyote behavior and describe how to keep yourself and your animals safe,” according to the announcement.
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 19, 2023
Anglers by nature are optimists, but these conditions are testing the mettle of even the most eternally hopeful. Shop conversations continue to be less about what’s biting and more about the upcoming weather forecast as anglers yearn for any signs of a cold snap!. Massachusetts Fishing Report. It’s not...
capecoddaily.com
Damn rains… [HN Photos]
HYANNIS – Patrol officers encountered a man lying in a parking space during relentless rains, the apparent victim of some type of overdose. A woman exiting a local business found him there and called the Barnstable Police late last evening. He was able to hold himself up against a light pole when HN arrived on scene. Hyannis FD EMTs assisted him into an ambulance and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. In situations like these, nobody really has time to put on their raincoats… In the following HN photo from earlier in the week, a man finds a dry Hyannis bench for the remainder of the evening. Many of the area’s homeless are in shelters or “overflow” hotel rooms this time of year, but some still find themselves out on the streets due to a number of reasons, ranging from not wanting to accept help to violent behavior toward others, including shelter staff members. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Gerry Rafferty… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post Damn rains… [HN Photos] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million
PROVINCETOWN – A landmark restaurant in Provincetown has been put on the market. The Lobster Pot has been listed for sale at a price of $14 million, according to Weichert. The listing notes that the business is in the top .5% of restaurants in the United States. A writeup on the waterfront location said the […] The post Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois
Now into his second week on the job, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his early successes and ongoing goals. He highlights a new “vertical prosecution” structure to get officials more familiar with cases, as well as efforts towards creating a mental health session. capecodcom · Sunday […] The post Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
capeandislands.org
Vineyard Wind cable makes landfall; substation nearly 70 percent complete
Ian Campbell of Vineyard Wind explains work done Tuesday to pull electrical cable from near-shore waters through a conduit under Covell's Beach in Barnstable. At right is the cable, in a trench held open by a temporary retaining wall. The wall and metal stanchions holding the cable will be removed before the trench is filled. Campbell is the company's senior environmental permit and compliance manager.
Provincetown’s Iconic Lobster Pot Restaurant Goes Up for Sale
One of Cape Cod’s most iconic restaurants is on the market, as the Lobster Pot in Provincetown has been listed for sale. The two-level waterfront property, with its spectacular view of Provincetown Harbor, is where celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher. The...
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
universalhub.com
Construction debris goes up in flames six stories up at old South Boston Edison plant
Boston firefighters responded to the old Edison generating plant at L and Summer streets in South Boston for burning construction debris about six stores up shortly before 8 p.m. The plant is being demolished to make way for a 15-acre development of housing and office and research buildings.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Boston Globe
Nantucket homeowners group agrees to remove their hotly contested erosion shield
As the seas stripped away the earth beneath their homes, a group of Nantucket homeowners mobilized to protect their land. Their solution: massive tubes made of plastic fiber and filled with hardening sand slurry, stretching across some 900 feet of beach to serve as a shield from the encroaching waters.
Comments / 0