Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Are electric vehicles practical in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Debate, public comment up for discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Denver’s Luxurious ‘Magnifica Casa’ Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Ex Bronco Kills Colorado Mountain Lion And People Are Freaking Out
A former Denver Broncos great, and Super Bowl 50 Champion is back in the news, but this time his trophy is a huge Colorado Mountain Lion, and some people aren't too amused. Retired Denver Broncos Player Hunts Colorado Mountain Lion. Being born and growing up in Colorado my entire life,...
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Nuggets Great, Jokic, Not Exactly Great at Pop Culture Trivia and It’s Awesome
He's one of the greatest players to have ever hit the hardwood. He routinely gets "triple doubles," he's the current NBA MVP and is line for a 3rd MVP award, but his pop culture trivia is not strong. Jokic and Jamal Murray recently played a round of trivia based on...
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
