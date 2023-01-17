This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Location, location, location. Where you place your Amazon Echo smart speaker is important -- you want to make sure you're getting the most out of Alexa. But it's not just about the specific room you place your Echo device in. It also depends on which speaker you own, what you use Alexa for and which room you spend the most time in.

8 HOURS AGO