Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer

