Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
SCENE VIDEO: Active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time. Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in...
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
Troutman woman charged in alleged Lake Norman festival charity scam
Tammy Ann Domenick, of Troutman, has been charged with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, in connection with a charity event that was supposed to be held near Lake Norman. The case started in July, when the office received a report from a person who claimed they...
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million lottery prize while out for biscuits
A North Carolina woman who went out on a morning errand to buy biscuits brought home something even more valuable -- a lottery ticket worth $2 million.
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
Juvenile shot by citizen during stolen vehicle attempt, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte. A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot […]
Dispute over county line between Mecklenburg, Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue. The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting. The […]
